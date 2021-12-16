ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Michael Bolle Appointed Designated Chairman of Carl Zeiss AG Supervisory Board

zeiss.com
 1 day ago

The Carl Zeiss AG shareholders' meeting has appointed Dr. Michael Bolle the new Supervisory Board member to represent the sole shareholder the Carl Zeiss Foundation. He will be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss AG in January 2022. Dr. Bolle will succeed Dr. Dieter Kurz, whose mandate as...

www.zeiss.com

