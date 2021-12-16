ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers City Meeting (Central Park Fundraising) 12/16/2021

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 22 hours ago

There is only one meeting scheduled in Two Rivers today. The Fundraising Committee for the Central Park 365 Project will be in...

www.seehafernews.com

doorcountydailynews.com

Habitat dedicates 45th home

The smiles shown by the Krueger family and other community members shined through cloudy skies and wet, windy weather on Wednesday as Door County Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 45th home. Volunteers built two homes simultaneously this summer, but construction supervisor Chuck Stone noted it was supply chain woes that pushed the completion date back approximately a month. That did not matter much to Melissa Krueger, who was appreciative to have a home for herself and her four children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Record-Courier

Kent Council Council eyes commission to address racism

Kent City Council will soon establish a committee to combat racism, after the NAACP of Portage County and supporters advocated for the panel. Councilwoman Heidi Shaffer Bish made a motion to discuss the formation of the panel in an upcoming committee of council. But after Councilwoman Tracy Wallach pointed out that a similar action in the past went nowhere, council agreed to hold the discussion in January or February.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Central Oregonian

We are in search of new board members

The governing body of the district is the five-member Board of Directors, who each serve four-year termsMerry Christmas from Crook County Parks and Recreation District! We are wondering if there is anyone out there who would be interested in serving as a board member. There is currently an opening and the CCPRD Board of Directors is looking to appoint someone to fill this vacancy. Listed below is some information outlining the time commitment and an overview of the District. What Is the time commitment? Meetings are scheduled every second Wednesday of the month and start...
PRINEVILLE, OR
warrenrecord.com

Board approves park improvements

The Warrenton Town Board approved the paving of the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park during its monthly meeting Monday night after months of hearing complaints about the trail’s condition and requests for its paving from Hayley Street resident Yvette Roberts. In October, then-Commissioner Edna Scott asked that the board...
WARRENTON, NC
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all Village bills as presented : adopted the ordinance for the levy and collection of taxes for fiscal year 2022 – the levied amount is at $83,674, an increase of 4.99 percent from last year : approved an agreement to exchange land between the Village and Jeff and Peggy Runyon, concerning the property needed for the Village’s drive-up window addition to the west of Village Hall : approved the calendar for 2022 Village Board and Zoning meetings : noted that Republic Services will initiate a rate increase for customers inside the Village limits beginning January 1st, 2022 – that’s from the current $14.26 to $14.67 : noted that the future meetings for the Village Board will return to Village Hall in the new year with face masks required until further notice : noted that Village Hall will be closed all on Christmas Eve, December 24th, and the following Monday, December 27th, and on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, and Monday, January 3rd, for the holidays : and with the second Village Board meeting in December (27th) cancelled, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 10th, 2022 at the Noble Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
portasouthjetty.com

Council to discuss Parsons

Is Dave Parsons a good city manager, or not? That’s one of the questions that Port Aransas City Council members are expected to address when they meet on Thursday, Dec. 16. But the subject of Parsons’ job performance may not be dealt with in a public way. The meeting agenda says the discussion will be held during a closed session […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Meeting (Land Information) 12/15/2021

Only one meeting is listed on the Manitowoc County schedule today. The Land Information Council will gather this morning at 9:00 om the Communications and Technology Building. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Council will discuss and approve the 2022-2024 Manitowoc County Land Information Plan, and the 2022 Wisconsin Land Information Program grant application.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Smoky Mountain News

Cashiers-Glenville recreation plan approved

Jackson County commissioners have approved a Cashiers-Glenville Recreation Center Master Plan that will include the construction of a splash pad in place of the existing pool. The preliminary cost estimate for the entire plan is just under $2 million. “We really were focusing on creating a central hub for recreation...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
thelandonline.com

Council keeps options open for Good Counsel land

MANKATO — For a second time, the Mankato City Council declined to preclude apartments or other rental units from being developed on a former pasture being sold by the School Sisters of Notre Dame. For decades, the six-acre parcel has been a near-ideal neighbor for the residents of the...
MANKATO, MN
Niagara Gazette

Oakwood Cemetery honors voluntee

The Oakwood Cemetery Association Board of Directors memorialized one of its most dedicated members by bestowing the first annual Whitney Mallam Volunteer Service Award. Mallam, who died in June, was a direct descendent of Brigadier General Parkhurst Whitney, and was a living link to the past who served the community in many arenas. The Association chose to honor Annette Baumgarden as an individual who embodies his tradition of service.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (12/13)

A. Kansas Basketball Academy Foundation Agreement: Action Item. D. 2022 KRPA State Conference Meeting Dates: Information Item. E. Executive Session: Non Elected Personnel-Administrative Evaluation: Action Item. IX. Other Business:. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
GREAT BEND, KS
kchi.com

County Commission Meeting Tuesday

The Livingston County Commissioners meet next Tuesday in regular session. The commission meeting begins at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 11:00, they will meet with Grand River Township to discuss Township Roads. Other items on the agenda include County Road and Bridge Matters and Administrative...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
CBS Denver

‘This Is Offering Them Shelter For The Night’: City Of Northglenn Converts Old Rec Center Into Winter Housing For Homeless

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – With an abandoned building awaiting a new purpose, the City of Northglenn wasted little time to convert its old recreation center into a winter housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. (credit: CBS) “We don’t have the resources that a big city like Denver does to deal with an issue like people without homes,” said Dr. Katherine Goff, a Northglenn City Council member. “It just was a perfect time to make better use of this empty facility,” said Dr. Goff. The idea came together quickly and was approved by the city council on Monday night. The operation should be up and...
NORTHGLENN, CO
seehafernews.com

Another Sheboygan County Board Member Vacates Seat

For the second time in a month, another Sheboygan County Board member has stepped down. Jacob Immel vacated his seat representing District 18 because he moved out of the District, which is also why District 3 Supervisor Vicky Schneider stepped down in late November. Residents of District 18 that wish...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public School District Meeting (Personnel) 12/08/2021

The Personnel Committee of the Manitowoc Public School District is scheduled to gather at 3:00 this afternoon in the MPSD Offices on Lindbergh Drive. They will receive updates regarding the Employer Sponsored Clinic, the Staffing Process, and Substitutes from the HR Department before entering a closed session. In that session,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs and Green River City Council meeting agendas 12/7/2021

December 7, 2021 — Both Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers. The meeting will open with a call for bids concerning a general contract to consist of a new playground at Bunning park. Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo will submit...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
The Sault News

Santa touring the Sault this weekend

SAULT STE. MARIE — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to town. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Santa will be escorted throughout the city by the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and the Sault Tribe Police Department. Police cars and fire trucks from multiple agencies will have their lights on and Christmas music will be playing with Santa riding in the back of the fire department ladder truck, who will be waving and throwing candy canes to spectators.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Looks to Create Its Own Tourism Division

One of the biggest changes to the status quo in the area this year was the disollution of the tourism agreement between the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau. As we previously reported, Manitowoc has begun the process of creating their own...
TWO RIVERS, WI
eplocalnews.org

Nor-Son office building endorsed

Construction of an office building that would be the Twin Cities corporate home of Nor-Son Construction and Nor-Son Custom Builders was endorsed Monday, Dec. 13, by the Eden Prairie Planning Commission. The 15,400-square-foot, two-story office building would be located on Market Place Drive but also have frontage on Interstate Highway...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

