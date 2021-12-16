Ted Lasso – Xmas Short

The Apple TV+ app has just arrived on Sky Q set-top boxes and Sky Glass TVs, which means Apple's streaming subscription service is now available on the Sky TV platform. Apple TV in all its forms is one of T3's favorite streaming services – and that's amongst a veritable feast of stellar boxset bingeing services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. Over time, Apple has gradually extended Apple TV+ to platforms beyond its own, with Sky TV the latest to gain access to the subscription service with a dedicated app for customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Yes, indeed: finally, it's here!

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO