Ted Lasso – Xmas Short

By Murphy
101 WIXX
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie and all Ted Lasso fans are rejoicing! The Apple TV+ hit has given us a gift just in time for Christmas in the form of...

wixx.com

Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ted Lasso Drops Surprise Christmas Short Ahead of Season 3 — Watch

Ted Lasso is blessing us with two Christmases this year. In addition to the previously released Season 2 episode “Carol of the Bells,” Apple TV+ on Wednesday announced that the Emmy-winning comedy has produced a standalone, animated holiday short which is available to watch right now. Titled “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” the four-and-a-half minute cartoon sees Beard, Nate, Rebecca, Roy, Keeley, Jamie and Higgins working together to help Ted “search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season,” per the official logline. Released on Aug. 13, the above-mentioned “Carol of the Bells” saw Ted and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Ted Lasso and The Good Place stars cast in Death to 2021 Netflix sequel

Netflix is releasing a follow up to Death to 2020, focusing on 2021, and have added some impressive names to the cast. The sequel to last year's mockumentary, which was written by Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker, is set to bring back stars including Mandy's Diane Morgan, Paddington 2's Hugh Grant, comedy icon Tracey Ullman, Ted Lasso's Samson Kayo and Stranger Things' Joe Keery.
MOVIES
975thefanatic.com

35 Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Are Better Than Biscuits With The Boss

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
LIFESTYLE
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Jason Sudeikis
iphonelife.com

How to Watch Ted Lasso without Apple TV

If you're wondering whether you can watch Ted Lasso without Apple TV: You can watch the show without an Apple TV box, but you can't watch it without Apple TV Plus. In this article, we'll show you how to watch Ted Lasso on your iPhone, computer, or TV. Jump To:
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

22 Ted Lasso Christmas Episode Quotes For Heartwarming Holiday Captions

Is there a more quotable show than Ted Lasso? Each episode sparkles with wit and heart-warming wisdom, but none truly does it better than Season 2’s Christmas episode, “Carol of the Bells.” The quotes are so good, in fact, that you’ll want to use the Ted Lasso Christmas episode quotes as captions for all your fun and festive holiday posts.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

'Coda,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'The Morning Show' & more secure Golden Globe nominations

Apple has received several 2021 Golden Globe nominations for Apple TV+ shows and films, with "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" headlining the honorees. Following 2021's four Golden Globes nominations resulting in Apple TV+'s first win, won by Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso," Apple has done better for the 2022 round, with two of its shows managing to secure four nominations apiece, as announced on Monday.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead In TV Golden Globe Nominations

After months of controversy regarding diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Golden Globe nominations for 2022 were announced Monday and yielded 15 nominations by television distributor for HBO Max, followed by 10 for Hulu and Netflix. The HFPA responded to concerns of biases within the group by adding 21 new members, six of them being Black, and hiring a chief diversity officer.
TV & VIDEOS
#Christmas#The Christmas Spirit#Xmas#Afc Richmond
Mac Observer

A ‘Ted Lasso’ Animated Short Holiday Special Just Dropped

An unexpected early Christmas present arrived on Wednesday! A Ted Lasso animated short holiday special dropped. The Richmond crew are needed to find their coach’s missing mustache as short notice. It’s thoroughly and uplifting and available through both YouTube and Apple TV+. Enjoy!. Check It Out: A ‘Ted...
TV & VIDEOS
T3.com

Free Sky Q and Sky Glass upgrade gives you 7 days to binge Ted Lasso at Xmas

The Apple TV+ app has just arrived on Sky Q set-top boxes and Sky Glass TVs, which means Apple's streaming subscription service is now available on the Sky TV platform. Apple TV in all its forms is one of T3's favorite streaming services – and that's amongst a veritable feast of stellar boxset bingeing services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. Over time, Apple has gradually extended Apple TV+ to platforms beyond its own, with Sky TV the latest to gain access to the subscription service with a dedicated app for customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Yes, indeed: finally, it's here!
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple debuts animated Ted Lasso short for the holiday season

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new five-minute animated short has popped up on theApple TV+ YouTube channel, staring characters from Apple's hit series "Ted Lasso."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ted Lasso Reveals Jolly Holiday Special Ahead of Season 3 Return

'Tis the season to be jolly, and if there's one television show that's brought joy to the world this year, it's Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ series recently won multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudekis), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein). The show's second season also featured a delightful Christmas episode titled, "Carol of the Bells." Turns out, that's not the only holiday-themed Ted Lasso content you can enjoy this winter. Apple TV+ just dropped a stop-motion short starring the show's cast.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

VOTD: Stop-Motion “Ted Lasso” Xmas Short

Apple’s multiple Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” has released a holiday-themed short film utilising the same stop-motion animated technique seen in the opening credits of the second season’s beloved Christmas episode. Running at four minutes, many of the main cast like Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham...
TV & VIDEOS
Dallas News

Dallas baker scores with Ted Lasso biscuits

Dallas is bingeing on Ted Lasso biscuits from Lemma’s Bakeshop. The internet has decided that the sweetly packaged sweets are just shortbread cookies, but Dallas baker Cathy McEachern says they’re not. And she can’t make her version of the famous biscuits fast enough. Lemma’s Bakeshop is booked...
DALLAS, TX

