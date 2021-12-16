ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden administration showing ‘weakness, unwillingness’ to crack down on China: Foldi

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Free Beacon writer Matthew Foldi ripped the Biden administration for its "weakness" and "unwillingness" to confront China during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. MATTHEW FOLDI: I think we see an administration here that's quicker...

Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued, the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Renomination 'had nothing to do' with US Fed policy shift: Powell

With the US Federal Reserve set to take a more aggressive stance against inflation, central bank chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there was no connection between the policy shift and his nomination for a second term. The Democratic president last month nominated Republican Powell for a second term as central bank chair, but addressing reporters following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting, Powell denied any connection between the Fed's moves to counter inflation and Biden's decision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden pressed over 'honest mistake' on Taiwan at democracy summit

A leading Republican senator on Tuesday demanded that President Joe Biden make amends over a cut in transmission of Taiwan's speech during last week's democracy summit, in what an official called an "honest mistake." He asked Biden to take steps to "make amends" over Taiwan including at a second, in-person democracy summit planned for next year.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Former Obama economic policy guru slams Biden admin over inflation

A former Obama economic policy guru is taking a shot at the Biden administration over inflation. Lawrence H. Summers took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the issue as inflation has recently risen to a 39-year high as Americans have seen increases in food, gasoline and cars. "I cannot...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Biden administration is said to evaluate new regulations on China's biggest chipmaker

The Biden administration is evaluating imposing tougher sanctions on China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX:SMICY). The National Security Council has set a meeting for Thursday to discuss the proposal, which woupld tighten rules on exports to SMIC, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Companies such...
FOREIGN POLICY

