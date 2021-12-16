ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion Links: 12/16/21

By Adrian_Barragan
The Mane Land
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have made it to another Thursday, Mane Landers! We are now less than 10 days away from Christmas, so make sure you are getting those holiday preparations done in time to avoid the procrastination rush. Now let’s get to the Lion Links. Orlando City Announces Full 2022...

The Mane Land

2021 Orlando City Season in Review: Emmanuel Mas

Orlando City signed left back Emmanuel Mas during the summer transfer window for more depth at the position. Mas landed in Orlando as a free agent after spending multiple seasons with Boca Juniors in Argentina. The 32-year-old did well filling in for Joao Moutinho, who struggled to stay healthy throughout the season.
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
The Oregonian

Lindsey Horan named US Soccer’s Female Player of Year

CHICAGO — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Female Player of the Year for the first time. The 27-year-old led the U.S. in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches in 2021, tying for fourth with six goals and tying for second with five assists. She played both defensive and attacking midfielder.
Bleacher Report

Megan Rapinoe Not Picked in 2021 NWSL Expansion Draft, Will Remain with OL Reign

OL Reign and United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was not selected in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League expansion draft. She will remain in Seattle. Here are the picks Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC made Thursday night:. Angel City: Dani Weatherholt, OL Reign midfielder.
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
The Mane Land

Orlando City’s Full Schedule Announced for the 2022 Major League Soccer Season

The Major League Soccer schedule was released this afternoon, telling us once again when, where, and against whom Orlando City will play during the upcoming season. The 2022 opening games were previously announced for each team, showing that the Lions will once again start the season at home. Orlando will kick off its 2022 season at home on Sunday, Feb. 27 against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium at 1 p.m. and will travel to play at the Chicago Fire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
The Independent

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s...
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
CBS Boston

New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
