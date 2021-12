Green ammonia is a promising global sustainable energy solution, with growth encouraged by its ability to store as "green" electricity and carry hydrogen. Market development will be affected by how quickly green ammonia production costs can be lowered and how much demand materializes. While pilot uses will be increasingly seen in the short-term, commercialization will likely take 10+ years. Changing market conditions may spur faster growth. Countries in the EU, North America, and APAC have targeted green ammonia and will likely adopt solutions early.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO