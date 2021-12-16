ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Sanchez of AT&T, Film Industry's Impact on Georgia

Cover picture for the articleGary Sanchez, Regional Manager of External Affairs at AT&T South Georgia, talks about...

Georgia Employs Highest Number of Georgians Ever

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.
Rivian Plans Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant in Georgia

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truck startup valued at more than $100 billion, is planning to announce that it will build a vehicle-assembly and battery plant in Georgia, according to people familiar with the matter. The Irvine, California-based automaker, which had also considered competing sites in Texas and Arizona, is...
Multinational Liner Shipping Company Hapag-Lloyd Selects Georgia for North American Headquarters

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that German multinational liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million in its new North American headquarters to be located in Dunwoody, Georgia, creating an additional 250 jobs in the metro Atlanta region. “Hapag-Lloyd has been moving people and cargo around...
Citrus industry takes root in southwest Georgia

NEWTON — When a property has been farmed and managed by the same family for almost a century and a half, it inevitably evolves with each generation that becomes its conservators. This is certainly the case of the property in Baker County that has been in the Jarvis family since the 1880s.
Global Temperature-controlled Storage Leader Lineage Logistics to Build New Savannah Facility

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced today that Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, will invest $62 million in opening a new, temperature-controlled storage facility near the Port of Savannah in Chatham County. The project will create 65 jobs in Port Wentworth, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
Lineage Logistics Expands Port-Centric Facility Footprint in Savannah

Lineage Logistics, LLC, the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, announced the strategic expansion of its facility network near the major port in Savannah, Georgia. "It’s a pleasure to see Lineage Logistics continue to invest in Georgia," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "Hardworking...
Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
Georgia Public Broadcasting Receives $175,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

Atlanta, Georgia, December 16 - Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today it has received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create a new bilingual (English/Spanish) online simulation/game - Start It Up! - designed to allow players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business. “GPB is listening to...
Secretary Raffensperger Warns Business Owners of Misleading Corporate Registration Mailers

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgia business owners about misleading mailers regarding annual corporate registration filings. The soliciting company charges Georgia corporations a significantly higher rate to complete their corporate registration filings than Georgia law requires. These mailings do not include solicitation notifications as currently required by Georgia law.
Andrew Smith of the Kennickell Group, Digital Storefronts

Vice President of Sales at Kennickell Group Andrew Smith talks about digital storefronts and how they can help your business. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The WilmingtonBiz 100: The Innovators

The Innovators – The disruptors shaking things up and getting the region to see things in a different way. Neal Andrew’s firm works in structural, marine and forensic engineering as well as overall project management. It was created by himself and John Andrew in 2004. Why he’s an...
Georgia Chamber Endorses Attorney General Chris Carr in Bid for Re-election

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Attorney General Chris Carr in his bid for re-election in 2022. Each election cycle, the Chamber's Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Attorney General Carr will continue to make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation across the state.
Georgia Tech Leads Effort to Strengthen State’s Defense Manufacturing Industry

Aaron Stebner (second from left), associate professor in the College of Engineering, leads a lab session with students in the Delta Air Lines Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility at Georgia Tech. (Photo: Christa M. Ernst) The global supply chain has been rocked by disruptions triggered largely by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting...
UTA Buys Strategic Advisory Firm MediaLink for $125M

The year is almost over, but there is still more M&A to be done from one of the top talent agencies. UTA is acquiring the media, entertainment and technology strategic advisory firm MediaLink, with its founder and CEO Michael Kassan set to become a partner at UTA. Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink, which will bring its 150+ employees to the agency through the deal. UTA acquired MediaLink from U.K.-based Ascential PLC for $125 million in cash, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing. MediaLink will continue to be involved in the Cannes Lion festival, which Ascential also owns. UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer...
