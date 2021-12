Natural gas has long been a core part of the global energy mix, and while climate targets are seeing nations commit to turning their backs on the fuel, it is expected to remain a fundamental resource. For developed nations, it is a key transitional fuel as they ramp down to greener tech, while for developing economies it is gaining momentum as a primary energy source, offering a cleaner burning alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO