Education

Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

savannahceo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director at Georgia Council on Economic Education Mike Raymer talks...

savannahceo.com

thecentersquare.com

Report: Georgia's limited COVID restrictions reduced economic damage

(The Center Square) – Georgia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic saved it from severe economic downfall, according to a recent report from the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO). The GCO measured the impact of local and state governments' actions in response to the pandemic on each state's economy in...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Georgia expands personal finance education for all students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is making changes to ensure all students receive more personal finance instruction they can apply to their daily lives after high school, state education leaders announced. The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved proposed revisions to the current high school economics course. The changes...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Meet the newest member of the Georgia Board of Education

Governor Brian Kemp appointed William Franklin Griffin Jr. to the State Board of Education. “Georgia’s State Board of Education helps us create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Frank will help us continue to prioritize education and put students, teachers, and parents first.”
LEE COUNTY, GA
State
Georgia State
savannahceo.com

Georgia Employs Highest Number of Georgians Ever

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced today that the state now employs the highest number of Georgians ever, surpassing the number of employed prior to the pandemic by over 3,000. The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5,027,981. Georgia's unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was one and four-tenths percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Business

VCU president to chair American Council on Education

Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, has been elected chair of the American Council on Education Board of Directors, the council announced Tuesday. Rao, VCU’s fifth president, has been at the helm of the university — and VCU Health System — since 2009. He was selected as ACE’s chair Tuesday during ACE’s business meeting and his term will begin in March. Rao, who currently serves as ACE vice chair, is being passed the baton by a fellow Richmonder, Ronald A. Crutcher, the University of Richmond’s president emeritus. Rao’s term as chair will last a year.
COLLEGES
savannahceo.com

Georgia’s Economy Well On its Way ‘Back to Normal’ by End of 2022

Consumer spending, housing, business investment and local governments fuel growth. The Georgia economy is on track to exceed its pre-pandemic peak and make a full recovery by the end of 2022, recovering faster than the national economy. “I am pleased to report that by late 2022, Georgia’s economy will fully...
GEORGIA STATE
#Economics
savannahceo.com

Georgia Public Broadcasting Receives $175,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

Atlanta, Georgia, December 16 - Georgia Public Broadcasting announced today it has received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create a new bilingual (English/Spanish) online simulation/game - Start It Up! - designed to allow players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business. “GPB is listening to...
EDUCATION
abc17news.com

Rivian praises Georgia’s education system, resources, talent

ATLANTA (AP) — An official with Rivian Automotive said the company was attracted to Georgia’s education system, resources and talent when choosing a site for its $5 billion battery and assembly plant, resources and talent already present in the state. The Irvine, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer plans to eventually employ more than 7,500 workers and produce up to 400,000 vehicles a year at the plant east of Atlanta. The company said construction is set to begin next summer and production is expected to begin in 2024. It is the largest economic development project in state history.
ATLANTA, GA
savannahceo.com

Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety Grant Renewed for FY22

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has renewed Savannah Technical College’s grant ($140,571.50) for a second year (FY22) to operate the Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety. Grant funds will continue to provide distracted and impaired driver prevention education for youth and parents in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham,...
SAVANNAH, GA
vt.edu

Mary Beth Dunkenberger appointed to Virginia Data Advisory Commission

Mary Beth Dunkenberger, associate director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance, has been appointed to the Virginia Data Advisory Commission. The commission will advise the Office of Data Governance and Analytics regarding data-sharing issues and will help develop solutions to improve the data-driven policy of Virginia. The commission also will review agency performance goals and accomplishments.
HEALTH
wfxl.com

Georgia Civil Rights pioneer, educator seeking kidney donor

LEESBURG, Ga-- Dr. Shirley Reese says she's thankful for a fulfilling life and a wonderful career, and she's quick to express her gratitude for all that she achieved during her professional career and now through her community outreach. "I am so blessed," Reese remarks while standing outside the old Lee...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Education: 6 Floyd students earn $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarships.

Media release: Six Floyd County Schools (FCS) eighth-graders and their parents or guardians signed their REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia Scholarships before counselors, school administrators, and FCS administrators to become members of the REACH Scholars Class of 2025. The FCS 2021 REACH Georgia Scholars are:. Kaylee Colding, Model...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Springfield News Sun

3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education council

Three Clark State College professors will be honored as Excellence Award recipients throughout the next year. The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022, according to a release from the school. The Clark State SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include:...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
savannahbusinessjournal.com

JESSICA HOOD receives Certified Economic Developer Designation from the International Economic Development Council

December 6, 2021 - Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to personal and professional growth. The CEcD exam was...
ECONOMY
41nbc.com

Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Several families in Middle Georgia can stay a little warmer this holiday season, thanks to local farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission. They donated 880 socks to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia on Friday morning. The Rescue Mission says it will give the socks to residents staying...
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Georgia Chamber Endorses Attorney General Chris Carr in Bid for Re-election

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Attorney General Chris Carr in his bid for re-election in 2022. Each election cycle, the Chamber's Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Attorney General Carr will continue to make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Gary Sanchez of AT&T, Film Industry's Impact on Georgia

Gary Sanchez, Regional Manager of External Affairs at AT&T South Georgia, talks about the growth the film industry in Georgia has experienced over the last few years and the impact it has on cities across Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for...
GEORGIA STATE

