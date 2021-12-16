Inside the fancy Instagrams of the cast of Selling Tampa on Netflix

When Netflix brought us the gem that is “Selling Sunset,” we had no idea what to expect. Following a group of realtors through the luxury real estate industry sounds interesting enough, but we had no idea just how interesting this show would become. Now the network has introduced a new version of the series called “Selling Tampa,” and we could not be more excited about every moment of it. Tampa, Florida, is beautiful. It’s a Gulf Coastal city on Tampa Bay with quick access to the Gulf via cities such as Clearwater and St. Petersburg, and it’s an underrated area. It’s clean, it’s lovely, it’s friendly, and it is filled with some of the most beautiful homes and property imaginable. Now that the show is filming here and we get to see the real estate world in Tampa, we are all excited. It’s time to get to know the cast – the group of women who work to sell the homes in the area to new clients – and who they are. Will they be as amazing as the women of Selling Sunset, or will they be even more so? We cannot wait to meet these women, but here is a little bit of information to get you started learning who they are, what they do, and what you can expect from each of these successful real estate agents, brokers, and badass businesswomen.

