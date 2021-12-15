Mayor Sarno, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris and Police Commissioner Clapprood Meet with BHN President and CEO Steve Winn

Mayor Sarno states, “I deeply appreciate the Honorable Judge Dina Fein for taking the time to meet with me and Housing Director Gerry McCafferty to discuss this Housing Pilot Program that would help turn around vacant and abandoned properties and turn them into homeownership opportunities for our residents. This program will complement our popular First Time Home Buyers and Buy Springfield Now programs which is a collaboration of public, non-profit and private sector organizations to promote homeownership opportunities throughout the City of Springfield. As Judge Fein stated, this pilot program will capitalize on an initial investment for re-investment opportunities and will move Springfield homes from receivership to homeownership. It is a win-win. I am looking forward to continuing to work with her as we expand our prior partnership in the future to move this program forward directly to homeowner occupied opportunities for the benefit of our residents and to strengthen our neighborhoods.”

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO