Public Health

Mayor Sarno, HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris and Police Commissioner Clapprood Meet with BHN President and CEO Steve Winn

springfield-ma.gov
 4 days ago

Mayor Sarno states, “I am very appreciative of everyone’s dedicated efforts working together on our mental...

www.springfield-ma.gov

springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno, DPW Director Cignoli and Police Commissioner Clapprood Announce Public Safety Plan to Improve Pedestrian Safety and Roadway Improvements on State Street

City Council President Marcus Williams, Springfield Police Captain David Martin and Lt. Mel Kwatowski, Springfield City Library Director Molly Fogarty, Board of Library Commission Chair Stephen Cary, Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson and Library Board of Trustees Chair Melinda Phelps were also in attendance. DPW Director Cignoli provided a brief...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Housing Director McCafferty Meet with Retired Housing Court Judge Fein on Vacant Home Pilot Program

Mayor Sarno states, “I deeply appreciate the Honorable Judge Dina Fein for taking the time to meet with me and Housing Director Gerry McCafferty to discuss this Housing Pilot Program that would help turn around vacant and abandoned properties and turn them into homeownership opportunities for our residents. This program will complement our popular First Time Home Buyers and Buy Springfield Now programs which is a collaboration of public, non-profit and private sector organizations to promote homeownership opportunities throughout the City of Springfield. As Judge Fein stated, this pilot program will capitalize on an initial investment for re-investment opportunities and will move Springfield homes from receivership to homeownership. It is a win-win. I am looking forward to continuing to work with her as we expand our prior partnership in the future to move this program forward directly to homeowner occupied opportunities for the benefit of our residents and to strengthen our neighborhoods.”
POLITICS
radionwtn.com

Henry Co. Mayor, Commissioners Voice No Confidence In Hospital CEO

Paris, Tenn.–At a marathon session Monday night, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway and several county commissioners voiced no confidence in Henry County Medical Center CEO Lisa Casteel and one commissioner asked for her resignation. The main purpose of the joint work session between the county commission and the hospital...
PARIS, TN
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Approves CDBG Grant Funds to Non-Profits for Capital Improvements

The Office of Community Development announced federal CDBG RFP notices in October 2021 with RFP applications due November 29, 2021. The City received responses from 17 non-profit agencies. The City is making available $250,000 from its annual entitlement and a maximum of $25,000 is awarded per organization for successful proposals.
POLITICS
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Team Meet with State Transportation Secretary Tesler and MassDOT Team on Roadway Safety

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli, Springfield Police Traffic Division Captain David Martin, Lt. Mel Kwatowski, and Chief of Staff Tom Ashe met today with state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and the MassDOT team to discuss State Street and city-wide roadway safety.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Joins Congressman Neal and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh for Federal Infrastructure Discussion

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno joined today with Congressman Richard E. Neal and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh for a press conference to highlight and discuss the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill at Springfield Union Station. Based on the formula funding from the federal legislation, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts would expect to receive about $2.8 billion over five years under the law to improve public infrastructure and transportation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

San Francisco mayor declares emergency in troubled district

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor of San Francisco declared on Friday a state of emergency in the Tenderloin in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city's poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods. Mayor London Breed said at a news conference attended...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

San Francisco declares downtown emergency over drug deaths

San Francisco's mayor on Friday declared a state of emergency in a downtown district reeling from a severe spike in fatal drug overdoses driven mainly by fentanyl. The Tenderloin neighborhood, just south of tourist and shopping hotspot Union Square, has emerged as the city's epicenter of an opioid crisis that has surged across the nation. "We are losing over two people a day to drug overdoses, mostly to fentanyl, and mostly in the Tenderloin and SoMa," said city supervisor Matt Haney, referring to a neighboring central district. "This is a public health emergency demanding a crisis level response, with massive urgency, coordination, and determination to confront this epidemic."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday. The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male from the western portion of the county whose name is not being released for privacy reasons. “The reporting of this case reminds us of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County public health officer. Leung also urged residents to get their booster shots if they are already fully vaccinated. The Delta and Omicron variants have been sending coronavirus cases soaring as holiday travel starts. The Omicron variant is now in at least 41 states. For information about vaccine locations, visit myturn.ca.gov.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

