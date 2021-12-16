ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

A Portable MRI Makes Imaging More Democratic

By Simon Makin
Scientific American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners are the most valuable diagnostic tool we have for assessing brain injuries and disorders. Yet around two thirds of people worldwide do not have access to MRI technology, and more than 90 percent of the devices are located in high-income countries. Expense is the big reason:...

www.scientificamerican.com

