Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), has limited options and little time to fight off hostile offers for stakes in some of its key companies, analysts told Reuters. GEA – a sprawling group of more than 100 companies where many own significant stakes...

wsau.com

#Gea#Colombian#Grupo Sura#Grupo Argos#Bogota#Reuters#Cementos Argos#Royal Group
