ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkson, KY

Tornado relief donations accepted at GCHS Friday night basketball game. Clarkson City Hall and Fire Dept. collecting Christmas toy donations for children of Mayfield.

k105.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday night, the Grayson County High School boys basketball team will host Collins High School, coached by former Cougars basketball star Chris Gaither. In addition to a ceremony honoring Gaither’s 2001 3rd Region title team (a squad coached by current GCHS girls head coach Todd Johnston), tornado relief donations will...

www.k105.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Basketball
Mayfield, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Clarkson, KY
Grayson County, KY
Basketball
City
Leitchfield, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Grayson County, KY
The Associated Press

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tornado#Toys#Boys Basketball#Charity#Gchs#Clarkson City Hall#Fire Dept#Collins High School#Cougars#Community Center#Reuters

Comments / 0

Community Policy