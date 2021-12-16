Crews battle Warren house fire
(WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department battled a house fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Jackson St SW. Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows.Police investigating shooting on South Side
Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 said in a Facebook post that roads were closed in the area as crews were at the scene.
