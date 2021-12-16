ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

LNG-to-power project to be developed in Vietnam

By Sarah Smith
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleB.Grimm Power and ECV have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), and B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately US$200 million in equity at financial close of the project. B.Grimm Power’s more than 20 years presence in Vietnam and expertise in operating gas fired power plants with a total capacity of more...

Reuters

Norway grants $111 mln to clean hydrogen, ammonia projects

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Norway on Friday granted 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($111 million) in support for three projects to produce emissions-free hydrogen and ammonia, aiding a transition to a low-carbon economy, the government said. The funding will be allocated to projects led by Yara (YAR.OL), Tizir Titanium &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Friends of the Earth sues Britain over Mozambique LNG project

LONDON (Reuters) -Friends of the Earth said a legal challenge to the British government which seeks to block a $1.15 billion financing for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Mozambique will be heard in the High Court on Tuesday. UK Export Finance (UKEF) has committed to provide up to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petronas Awards FEED For Third Floating LNG Project

Petronas has awarded two contracts as part of an international dual FEED design competition for a nearshore LNG project in Sabah. Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas has awarded two contracts as part of an international dual Front End Engineering Design (FEED) design competition for a nearshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Sabah.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Can Egypt Become A Global LNG Power?

As demand for LNG around the world soars ahead of winter, Egypt is taking full advantage of high prices. As well as the financial reward of increased exports, Egypt appears to be using its LNG supply to influence Turkey. In Turkey, support for Erdogan is dwindling amidst high energy prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Eagle LNG in Aruba regasification project

LNG to power project will stabilise prices and reduce emissions [Image: WEB Aruba]. US LNG supplier Eagle LNG said December 9 it has entered into a long-term supply contract with WEB Aruba, a local power and water utility, to establish an LNG receiving and regasification terminal on the Caribbean island of Aruba.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

NFE and Hydro execute gas supply agreement

“The long-term partnership between Hydro and NFE will greatly benefit the state of Pará and Barcarena community,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “Supply of natural gas from NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal will support Hydro in shifting Alunorte to cleaner fuels and will significantly advance Brazil’s energy transition.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
