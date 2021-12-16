ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Urban Meyer out in Jacksonville

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer's NFL coaching career has lasted just 13 games. According to reports from...

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
Urban Meyer
Deion Sanders Believes Brittany Renner's Knowledge Could Have Saved Him $20 Mil

He definitely raised eyebrows after bringing Brittany Renner to Jackson State University, but Deion Sanders is doubling down on the decision. Weeks ago, the college's head football coach shared an image of Renner, who shares a child with NBA player PJ Washington, speaking to his team. Apparently, she was giving them the rundown about women and how players should interact with their admirers.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
Did Jacksonville fire the wrong person? Former NFL scout still blames Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
Look: Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet About Urban Meyer Goes Viral

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been blasted over the last couple of days amid reports of inner turmoil between Meyer, staff members and players. Countless analysts have called for Meyer, who is in his first year with the franchise, to be fired. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky simultaneously called out Meyer while advocating for his former head coach.
Marvin Jones addresses reported exchange with Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. opened up on Wednesday for the first time about his reported confrontation with head coach Urban Meyer. One of the key parts of a bombshell report about Meyer’s conduct as coach of the Jaguars was an alleged spat between Meyer and Jones. Jones objected to criticisms of the wide receiver group from Meyer, and the spat became so heated that Jones reportedly left the team facility and had to be coaxed back by assistant coaches.
