Even those who don’t consider themselves in the know when it comes to cryptocurrency aren’t blind to the talk around NFTs and the rising prices of related digital currencies like Ethereum (ETH). The concept of digital art and other collectibles has taken over the economy, providing artists with an opportunity to be compensated for their endeavors and collectors to grow their collection in a digital format rather than a physical one. As a result, NFTs are now more than talk and have accounted for $2.5 billion in sales over the first quarter of 2021 alone. But, some believe that this initial excitement is just the beginning.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO