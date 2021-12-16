Novartis Stock (NVS): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) – a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company – increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Zai Lab announcing that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for NUZYRA® (omadacycline), a novel antibiotic with both oral and intravenous (IV) formulations, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). NUZYRA was approved as a Category 1 innovative drug by the NMPA and is locally manufactured in China. It is the fourth Zai Lab product approved over the last 24 months.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO