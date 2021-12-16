ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis Stock (NVS): Why The Price Increased Today

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Novartis announcing that it will initiate a share buyback of up to $15 billion...

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
FREYR Battery Stock (FREY): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) – a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity – increased by over 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to FREYR Battery executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems (ESS). The 2 companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
Zai Lab Stock (ZLAB): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) – a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company – increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Zai Lab announcing that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for NUZYRA® (omadacycline), a novel antibiotic with both oral and intravenous (IV) formulations, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). NUZYRA was approved as a Category 1 innovative drug by the NMPA and is locally manufactured in China. It is the fourth Zai Lab product approved over the last 24 months.
Steel Dynamics Stock (STLD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to Steel Dynamics providing its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $5.46 to $5.50 per diluted share, representing record quarterly performance. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company expects fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.69 to $5.73 per diluted share.
Pfizer Stock (PFE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding to a couple of catalysts today. According to...
Worthington Industries Stock (WOR): Quarterly Dividend Announced

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has announced a quarterly dividend. These are the details. The board of directors of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. This dividend is payable on March 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. And Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.
AppHarvest Stock (APPH): Why The Stock Price Fell Today

The stock price of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of leading AgTech company AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing it entered into a $100 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital.
Uniqure Stock (QURE): Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell by over 29% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell by over 29% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s announcement about initial observations on the first 4 patients enrolled in the lower-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. And 2 of the 4 enrolled patients received AMT-130, and two patients experienced an imitation (sham) surgery in this randomized, blinded clinical trial being conducted in the United States.
Affirm Holdings Stock (AFRM): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell by over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell by over 10% today. Investors are responding negatively to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing it opened an inquiry into “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) programs.
Adagio Therapeutics Stock (ADGI): Why The Price Surged Over 120% Today

The stock price of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) increased by over 120% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) increased by over 120% today. Investors responded positively to a bullish research report. Even though Jefferies analyst Michael Yee had lowered the...
ATAI Life Sciences Stock (ATAI): Why The Price Increased Over 11% Today

The stock price of ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) increased by over 11% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) increased by over 11% today. Investors are responding positively to atai Impact — the recently launched philanthropic program of atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) — today announcing its first major initiative, the establishment of the atai Fellowship Fund in Psychedelic Neuroscience in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH) Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics.
Baker Hughes Stock (BKR): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) increased by over 1.8% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) increased by over 1.8% today. Investors responded positively to Baker Hughes being awarded a contract with Santos, a leading natural gas producer in Australia, to supply turbomachinery equipment for the Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project (Moomba CCS).
