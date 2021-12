The UCF women's basketball team took home its seventh straight win against Seton Hall University, knocking the Pirates off 68-56 at Walsh Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Knights started the game going back and forth with the Pirates, resulting in six lead changes in the first quarter. UCF shot 6-15 from the field and 3-5 from 3-point range. The Black and Gold would go into the second quarter down one, with a score of 18-17.

