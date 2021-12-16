Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

A new line of of heavy winds is moving through Michigan Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of energy customers. Consumers Energy reports more than 150,000 customers without power across the state following 60 mph gusts in some communities. Much of the state remained under a high wind warning or wind advisory Thursday, which were issued by the National Weather Service.
One person died Wednesday after a powerful storm delivering strong winds swept through the Midwest, turning a semitrailer on its side and killing the driver, the Associated Press reported. The storm, which hit parts of Nebraska and Iowa, led to one of more than 20 tornado reports in the region...
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
OMAHA, Neb — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree fell...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old...
(CNN) – Intense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers. At least 55 reports of hurricane-force thunderstorm...
Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. It’s a weather outbreak that experts described as extremely unusual...
