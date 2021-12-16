ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

Lake Geneva Regional News
 1 day ago

www.lakegenevanews.net

uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

WGAU

KSDK

Midland Daily News

Boston 25 News WFXT

WHIO Dayton

#Howling#Tornado#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

KETV.com

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WDIO-TV

wpr.org

Power outages reported throughout Midwest after overnight storms

Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
ENVIRONMENT
KSBW.com

Atmospheric river is a win for California: Snowpack goes from 19% to 83% of average

The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Thousands Without Power In Central Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of central Iowans have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm. Over 140,000 homes were still without power as of 10:00 P.M. Wednesday. That includes almost 48,000 MidAmerican customers. MidAmerican had reported over 15,000 Des Moines area customers late Wednesday night. MidAmerican is estimating it might take two to three days for some customers to have power again.
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

WGN News

