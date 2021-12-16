Thousands without power; winds howling across southern WI

The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.

