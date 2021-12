The stock price of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell by over 29% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) fell by over 29% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s announcement about initial observations on the first 4 patients enrolled in the lower-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. And 2 of the 4 enrolled patients received AMT-130, and two patients experienced an imitation (sham) surgery in this randomized, blinded clinical trial being conducted in the United States.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO