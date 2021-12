The stock price of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to Steel Dynamics providing its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $5.46 to $5.50 per diluted share, representing record quarterly performance. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company expects fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.69 to $5.73 per diluted share.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO