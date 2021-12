It’s time for your weekly reminder that WWE isn’t doing very well at the moment. The problems have been going on so long at the moment that it can be a little difficult to keep up interest, but every now and then you see something that draws you back in. Unfortunately that seems to be a waste of time more often than not, as WWE is going to manage to screw things up one way or another. This week, we’re taking a look at one such case, and how it might be getting even worse.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO