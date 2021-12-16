Red Wings on the road against Carolina tonight

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
The Carolina Hurricanes are in an uncomfortable position with a game postponed at Minnesota on Tuesday because of COVID protocols to end what was supposed to be a five-game road trip. They have returned home to begin a stretch of three scheduled games across four days. That starts against the...
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to Little Caesars Arena to host the New York Islanders tonight. Detroit has lost its last three games and sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 29 points. New York enters action with 19 points and is in the basement of the Metropolitan Division.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has some trepidation about Thursday’s game at Carolina, and beyond that, Dylan Larkin said it would be unfortunate if any Olympians had to quarantine in China. The NHL is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Many players and team personnel are entering...
COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the sports world the past several days, especially in the NHL. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in COVID protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes had six players placed in protocol on Tuesday and their game against the Minnesota Wild...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night. Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals,...
The Detroit Red Wings will host the New York Islanders who are on a one game winning streak after defeating New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday. Detroit won the first meeting between the two teams 4-3 on December 4 in Elmont, NY. Game time tonight is 7:30 PM ET at LCA...
RALEIGH -- Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond tallied two points and joined an exclusive list of NHL teenage wingers Thursday night, but the Red Wings fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-3, at PNC Arena. Raymond recorded two assists, pushing his season total to 27 points, which continues to lead...
Detroit — Again, a return to Little Caesars Arena proved to be the cure the Red Wings needed to right all their ills. Returning home with a three-game losing streak — including two lackluster losses in St. Louis and Colorado — the Wings looked like a different team Tuesday while defeating the New York Islanders, 2-1.
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
The Detroit Red Wings were not able to get past a COVID-ridden Carolina Hurricane squad in a 5-3 loss. Lucas Raymond collected two assists, now with 27 points on the season (leads all rookies). First Period. The first period saw a flurry of goals, with five scored throughout. The Hurricanes...
The up and down season rolls on tonight as the Red Wings, coming off a solid 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, head down North Carolina to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a game that narrowly avoided postponement. Carolina comes into the game eight points better than...
