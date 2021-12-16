ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and prediction

By Johnny Parlay
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKgrp_0dOVTCDw00

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) start off the NFL’s Week 15 slate with an AFC West showdown in the Thursday Night Football game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium (on FOX and the NFL Network). Below, we look at the Chiefs vs. Chargers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

QB Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City own a 6-game win streak, recently routing the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 as 10-point home favorites in Week 14. The Chiefs are on a 4-0 ATS run and lead the AFC West by one game over the second-place Chargers.

After going 2-4 between Weeks 6 to 12 – with a bye in Week 7 – the Chargers have looked very impressive the past two games. They went to Cincinnati in Week 13 and claimed a 41-22 victory as 2.5-point underdogs, and then returned home to beat the New York Giants 37-21 as 9.5-point favorites.

Chiefs at Chargers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chiefs -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Chargers +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -3.5 (+100) | Chargers +3.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Chiefs at Chargers key injuries

Chiefs

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (reserve/COVID-19 list) out
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed (personal) out
  • OL Andrew Wylie (knee) questionable

Chargers

  • RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) questionable
  • S Alohi Gilman (quadricep) questionable
  • S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) questionable
  • CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) questionable

Chiefs at Chargers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Chargers 31, Chiefs 28

BET LOS ANGELES (+135) for a HALF UNIT. QB Justin Herbert threw 4 touchdowns in a 30-24 victory at Kansas City in Week 3.

The Chargers actually have won the last two in the series, but their 38-21 victory in Week 17 last season was aided by the fact the Chiefs rested several key players as they had already locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Herbert still threw for 302 yards and 3 TDs in the win.

The logic behind this play is that the Chargers are at home, it’s a division matchup – which usually results in a close game – and L.A. can take over first place in the AFC West since they would complete a sweep of Mahomes & Co.

ATS records: Chiefs 6-7 | Chargers 7-6

BET 1.25 UNITS on the CHARGERS +3.5 (-120) for the same reasons mentioned above in the ML section.

They are 4-1-1 ATS in the last six vs. the Chiefs. Plus, they’re 5-1 ATS in their last six against the AFC West.

These two wagers make the Chargers my STRONGEST PLAY – usually 1½ times your average bet. You can divvy up the total 1.75 Units between the Chargers’ ML and ATS plays however you want.

OVER 52.5 (-110) is worth a HALF-UNIT wager.

The Chiefs are coming off a season-high, 48-point performance in their win vs. the Raiders. The Chargers scored 41 and 37 points in their last two games.

The AFC West rivals each average 27.0 points per game, tied for eighth in the league.

Both teams are 6-7 O/U on the season, while the O/U is 5-5 in the last 10 meetings of this rivalry.

They’ve actually alternated Overs and Unders across the last 6 head-to-head contests. The Week 3 final (Chargers 30-24) cashed an Under (55) ticket.

It’s the Over’s turn this time around.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

Since July 8 86-57 36-20 +26.495

2021 NFL 16-13 7-6 -0.509

*SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

