Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (17-7-2) visit the Nashville Predators (17-10-1) Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Avalanche doubled up the Rangers 4-2 to close out their homestand 3-0. Overall, Colorado has won five consecutive games, outscoring the opposition by a 28-15 score. Colorado also hasn’t lost in regulation in seven games since Dec. 1, in Toronto.

The Predators have won five consecutive games, including a 1-0 road win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. These teams last met Nov. 27, with Nashville falling 6-2 in Colorado.

Avalanche at Predators odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Avalanche -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Predators +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Avalanche -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Predators +135 (bet $100 to win $135) Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+145) | Predators +1.5 (-190)

Avalanche -1.5 (+145) | Predators +1.5 (-190) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -140 | U: +112)

Avalanche at Predators projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (13-5-0, 2.77 GAA, .907 SV%) vs. Juuse Saros (13-8-1, 2.24 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO)

Since flipping the calendar from November to December, Kuemper has been on fire. He has won four straight starts, going 4-0-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 SV%, including a 4-2 win against the Rangers last time out Tuesday.

Saros has also been hot, winning three consecutive outings, going 3-1-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .942 SV% with one shutout in four December games. He has yet to face the Avalanche this season.

Avalanche at Predators odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 3, Predators 2

The AVALANCHE (-170) is a little on the expensive side for a road team playing the Predators (+135) on a five-game win streak. However, they’re the play here as Colorado has dominated this series recently. The Avs won the first meeting 6-2 in late November in Denver, one of four straight wins in the series. And Colorado is 4-0 in the past four trips to the Music City, too.

The PREDATORS +1.5 (-190) is a tad costly, but if you want a little bit of insurance on the red-hot home team, this is a better play. The only concern is that the Preds lost the first meeting with the Avs by four goals, so play this one lightly.

UNDER 5.5 (+112) is a value play at plus-money. Yes, the Colorado offense has been red-hot lately, averaging 5.6 goals per game across the five-game win streak. However, we have two red-hot goaltenders, and the goals should be at a bit of a premium.

