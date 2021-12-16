ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Zqzo_0dOVT4FN00

The Colorado Avalanche (17-7-2) visit the Nashville Predators (17-10-1) Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Avalanche doubled up the Rangers 4-2 to close out their homestand 3-0. Overall, Colorado has won five consecutive games, outscoring the opposition by a 28-15 score. Colorado also hasn’t lost in regulation in seven games since Dec. 1, in Toronto.

The Predators have won five consecutive games, including a 1-0 road win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. These teams last met Nov. 27, with Nashville falling 6-2 in Colorado.

Avalanche at Predators odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Avalanche -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Predators +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+145) | Predators +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -140 | U: +112)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Avalanche at Predators projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (13-5-0, 2.77 GAA, .907 SV%) vs. Juuse Saros (13-8-1, 2.24 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO)

Since flipping the calendar from November to December, Kuemper has been on fire. He has won four straight starts, going 4-0-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 SV%, including a 4-2 win against the Rangers last time out Tuesday.

Saros has also been hot, winning three consecutive outings, going 3-1-0 with a 1.74 GAA and .942 SV% with one shutout in four December games. He has yet to face the Avalanche this season.

Avalanche at Predators odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 3, Predators 2

The AVALANCHE (-170) is a little on the expensive side for a road team playing the Predators (+135) on a five-game win streak. However, they’re the play here as Colorado has dominated this series recently. The Avs won the first meeting 6-2 in late November in Denver, one of four straight wins in the series. And Colorado is 4-0 in the past four trips to the Music City, too.

The PREDATORS +1.5 (-190) is a tad costly, but if you want a little bit of insurance on the red-hot home team, this is a better play. The only concern is that the Preds lost the first meeting with the Avs by four goals, so play this one lightly.

UNDER 5.5 (+112) is a value play at plus-money. Yes, the Colorado offense has been red-hot lately, averaging 5.6 goals per game across the five-game win streak. However, we have two red-hot goaltenders, and the goals should be at a bit of a premium.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Darcy Kuemper
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Nashville Predators#Bridgestone Arena#The New York Rangers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Espn#Gaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama at Memphis odds, picks and prediction

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) visit the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., to square off against the Memphis Tigers (5-4) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Alabama vs. Memphis odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Rankings courtesy...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy