Apple and Google have created a duopoly over mobile devices and are limiting competition and choice because of their “vice-like grip” on the market, the UK’s competition watchdog has said.An interim report published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had concerns over Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, their domination of the phone and tablet market and therefore the ability to control the apps and services users can access.According to the CMA, in 2020 more than half of all smartphones used in the UK were iPhones, with the rest all using a version of Android.It said...

