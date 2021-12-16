ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

We are not cancelling stuff, says Boris Johnson

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe protection given by Covid vaccines and testing means...

www.bbc.com

Vice

Boris Johnson Has Become a Daddy for at Least the 7th Time

Boris and Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a daughter, a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister and his wife has said. Carrie Johnson gave birth to the baby at a London hospital on Thursday. Their spokesperson said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Boris Johnson’s oldest son Milo Arthur?

MILO Arthur Johnson was born in 1995 and is the eldest son of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was the second child of four to be born to Johnson and his second wife Marina Wheeler. Who is Boris Johnson's oldest son Milo Arthur?. Milo Arthur, 26, was educated at the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pfizer CEO says a fourth shot may be needed as Boris Johnson announces ‘Plan B’ restrictions

The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses.Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz wasn’t a party as there was no alcohol, says Tory minister

A Cabinet minister has defended leaked images of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz in Downing Street during lockdown– arguing that it was within the rules.Nazhim Zahawi, who was vaccines minister at the time of the event, said the gathering could not have been a party because no alcohol was present.In images reported by the Daily Mirror the prime minister can be seek flanked by colleagues covered in tinsel – but Mr Zahawi claimed the gathering broke no rules because "they work with him"."What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night...
U.K.
The Independent

Omicron: At least one patient dead after getting Covid variant, Boris Johnson says

At least one Covid patient in hospital has been confirmed to have died after contracting the omicron variant, Boris Johnson has said.“Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” said the prime minister during a visit to a vaccination clinic in west London.Mr Johnson repeatedly declined to rule out further Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas, as he warned the variant posed a risk to the NHS unless there was a huge expansion of booster jabs.“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants ‘dead cat’ plan B measures to distract from Christmas party, suggests Cummings

Dominic Cummings has suggested that Boris Johnson has asked for so-called plan B restrictions to distract from the leaked video showing No 10 officials joking about a banned Christmas party.The prime minister and senior ministers are today expected to agree the introduction of tighter Covid restrictions at an emergency meeting called in response to the rise of the Omicron variant.Mr Johnson’s former top adviser claimed he would have asked for a “dead cat” to take attention away from footage showing No 10 staff joking about holding a festive party during lockdown last December.Mr Cummings tweeted: “Martin need a f***ing dead...
U.K.
Fortune

Britain tightens COVID-19 rules to fight Omicron as Christmas party scandal engulfs Boris Johnson government

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.K. government will reimpose more stringent COVID-19 restrictions, including advising people to work from home, in response to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The government said that people should work from home, when possible, beginning Monday, and that other new rules, such as face mask mandates in theaters and cinemas, will go into effect from this Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

As we turn away, Boris Johnson is grabbing more power. Where is the opposition?

Whenever you watch a documentary about a dictator’s path to power, there comes a moment when you think: “Why didn’t people do something? They could have stopped him while there was still time.” We have now reached this moment. As Boris Johnson rams yet more powers into the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, a vaguely democratic nation is sliding towards autocracy.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson pressed to say if there were parties in his flat during lockdowns

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to confirm whether parties were held in his Downing Street flat in defiance of Covid rules during last year’s lockdowns. The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed on Friday that photos could come to light proving such gatherings were held. On the day that Cummings dramatically left his job in Downing Street in November last year, blaring music and aides chatting were heard in the No 11 residence where Johnson lives with his wife, Carrie, sources have said.
U.K.
The Independent

Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No 10

Senior Downing Street staff recorded themselves joking about holding a banned Christmas party in No 10, leaked footage shows.In the video from last December obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson's then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”.The footage was recorded as a rehearsal for planned televised press briefings, with mock questions posted by the prime minister's special adviser Ed Oldfield and other staff.Mr Oldfield can be heard to mockingly ask Ms Stratton: “I've just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘rules were followed’ at No 10 party as Rishi Sunak denies attending

Boris Johnson has claimed No 10 staff followed all Covid rules at an alleged lockdown Christmas party last year.It comes as chancellor Rishi Sunak denied attending the bash, which reportedly featured an email invitation and to bring “secret Santa” gifts.Downing Street yesterday denied a party had taken place at all – going further than the prime minister himself appeared prepared to in person.The event, the existence of which emerged nearly a year after it happened, took place at a time when parties were banned under lockdown rules. Asked in the Commons on Tuesday morning to "categorically deny" that "he or...
U.K.
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is ‘toast’ over leaked video of No 10 officials joking about Christmas party

Piers Morgan has claimed that Boris Johnson is “toast” after leaked footage showed senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a banned party last Christmas.Amid reports that an illegal gathering took place at No 10 last year, ITV News obtained a video from a rehearsal briefing last December in which then-government spokesperson Allegra Stratton took on mock questions posed by staff.In the clip, Stratton joked that the alleged party “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”. At the time, social mixing between households was banned and the number of people in one indoor...
ENTERTAINMENT

