We are not cancelling stuff, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to confirm whether parties were held in his Downing Street flat in defiance of Covid rules during last year’s lockdowns. The prime minister’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, claimed on Friday that photos could come to light proving such gatherings were held. On the day that Cummings dramatically left his job in Downing Street in November last year, blaring music and aides chatting were heard in the No 11 residence where Johnson lives with his wife, Carrie, sources have said.
