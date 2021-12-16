ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

The top football recruit in the country picks Jackson State

By Joe Cook
WAPT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — 5-star defensive back Travis Hunter, the top rated player in...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hbcu#Fcs

Comments / 0

Community Policy