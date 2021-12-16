Seven Low-Key Year-End Tax Moves to Make in 2021

This time of year media outlets are full of tax tips and ideas for “last minute” tax savings. The best tax professionals will tell you that to be effective tax planning needs to be proactive, not reactive. Tax planning needs to happen all year long, not just during the last few weeks of the year. But no matter the timing, all of this year-end tax advice hinges on the idea that taxpayers understand the “why” behind the tips. And the truth is, many don’t. Consequently, the single best year-end tax tip is to understand the mechanics of Form 1040. When you understand Form 1040 not only can you make smart tax moves throughout the year, you can understand why they are smart tax moves.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 HOURS AGO