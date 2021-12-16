ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Tax Increases on the Table as Alaska’s Oil Riches Dry Up

bloomberglaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gush of oil from Alaska’s North Slope has kept taxes low and put thousands of dollars in the pockets of...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 9

HELLO T NADA
9h ago

yes we have weed if that's your thing but jobs are lost and families are crushed. anwar has unlimited supply of oil and natural gas. but hey let's buy from russia and middle east🤡

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Tax Increases#Tax Cuts#Oil Riches Dry
NBC News

Biden administration exits talks over compensating families separated at border

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration walked away from negotiations to financially compensate families the Trump administration separated at the border, three lawyers for the families said Thursday. "There's no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy