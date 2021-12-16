Newfane cannabis opt-out goes up in smoke

NEWFANE — In a surprising turn of events, the Newfane town board voted down a proposal to "opt out" on recreational cannabis dispensaries Wednesday. The vote against blocking such dispensaries in the town was unanimous.

The meeting was overseen by board member Richard Coleman, as outgoing town supervisor Timothy Horanburg was not in attendance.

“I personally got a lot of input from quite a few people, and it was all for us not to adopt the law,” Coleman said. “They felt that it was going to happen regardless of what we do, and that we might as well take benefit of the taxes that we can collect on it.”

The board seemed poised to pass the opt-out law earlier this month, until concerned citizens turned up at the board's Dec. 2 meeting and voiced their opposition to the opt-out. Their objections were motivated by the potential loss of business and tax revenue in Newfane, as well as personal stories involving how cannabis had helped them. After hearing the opposition, the board decided to put off the vote until Wednesday to review the issue some more.

Opt-out opponents Jeanette Miller and Tom Szulist, both cannabis growers, were pleased with the board's changed position.

“I think it was an excellent decision,” Miller said. “They actually listened to the people in their town, heard our stories and testimonies, and did what was right for the people instead of acting out of fear of new things.”

“I just think it’s great that they see the potential, and that they’re willing to look at ideas to help both the community and revenue for the area.” Szulist said. “I think it’s a big win for the whole community, and especially the whole region, because we can become a leader in the whole area if we do it right.”

The opt-out law would have prevented cannabis dispensaries — recreational pot shops, in less fancy terms — from opening in Newfane. When New York State legalized possession and use of smaller quantities of recreational marijuana earlier this year, it allowed cities, towns and villages to bar dispensaries within their borders, but required opt-outs be enacted by Dec. 31.

Also per the state law, municipalities that opt out may opt back in at a later date if they choose. Opt-out opponents in Newfane were worried that even if the town eventually reversed itself, the potential business would have already moved on to more hospitable areas.

Several other towns in eastern Niagara County have adopted an opt-out law including Hartland, Wilson, Cambria and Somerset.