Solving the world biggest challenges and making the world a better place for everyone is something most large businesses talk about, but action is sometimes lacking. One company that has stepped up, particularly in the past five years, is Cisco, whose stated purpose is to “Power an Inclusive Future.” While the company has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to social causes, it’s programs such as its involvement with Global Citizen, its Networking Academy and Global Problem Solver that separate it from many of its peers.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO