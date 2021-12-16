ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First urban transport flight in Europe with FlyingBasket’s heavy payload cargo drone FB3

Cover picture for the articleAn important milestone for the future of urban air mobility (UAM) has been witnessed this week in the Italian city of Torino, where European leader of industrial cargo Drones, FlyingBasket, performed the first urban area flight operation. This flight was part of a logistic demonstration in collaboration with Leonardo, an Italian...

