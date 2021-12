Due to the increase in Covid cases, Apple has reportedly postponed the return of workers to offices, scrapping a February date that had been set last month. The company has also temporarily shut three of its retail locations as the Omicron variant spurs a significant rise in coronavirus infections in many parts of the world. Apple said it is also planning to give employees $1,000 apiece to help them fund their home workplaces. Tech companies have taken divergent approaches to office work coming out of the shutdowns of 2020. Meta (once Facebook) has told employees they could request permanent remote status, and...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO