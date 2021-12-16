ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Windsor Woman Injured Wednesday in JoCo

By Randy Kirby
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Concordia Woman Among Four Injured in Platte County

A Concordia woman was among four people injured in a four-vehicle chain-reaction wreck that occurred Thursday in Platte County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Buick, driven by 44-year-old Trasi Sorrells of Kansas City, overtook the rear of and struck a southbound 2014 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Aaron M. McGaughy of St. Joseph around 5:30 p.m. on I-29 at the 3.4 mile marker.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For December 15, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect and it was determined through investigation that the suspect had stolen approximately $75.00 in items. Joshua Andrew Winkler, 29, of Sedalia, was issued a municipal summons for Theft and released on scene.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Crash

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 GMC, driven by 42-year-old Chris K. Naylor of Sedalia, was on Route T at Buckley Road just before 8:30 p.m., when Naylor failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway, striking two signs then the ground.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 15, 2021

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Deputies with the Pettis County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher L. Shephard of Houstonia for an outstanding warrant out of Saline County for Operating a Vehicle on the Highway Without A Valid License. Pettis County Deputies...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Windsor, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KIX 105.7

Three Juveniles Arrested in Connection With Simon Homicide

The Sedalia Police Department has taken three juveniles into custody in reference to the homicide that occurred just before 3:30 a.m., on Friday Dec. 10 at 1815 South Kentucky Avenue. Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crime Resolution Unit have been working diligently...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Have One In Custody After A Shooting on South Kentucky

Sedalia Police responded to 1815 South Kentucky Avenue about 3:30 AM CST on Friday, December 10 in response to a shooting. First responders found Tylar Simon, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted by the Sedalia Fire Department and the Pettis County Ambulance District however Mr. Simon succumbed to his injuries.
KENTUCKY STATE
KIX 105.7

High Winds Expected in Sedalia and Around the Area on Wednesday

Update: On Tuesday, December 14 the National Weather Service placed much of the area around Kansas City under a High Wind Warning including Kansas City, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Independence; and Liberty. The High Wind Warning is in effect from 9:00 AM -12:00 Midnight CST Wednesday, December 15. It will be a windy day with sustained winds 30 -40 miles per hour and gusts expected up to 60-65 miles per hour.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy