Windsor Woman Injured Wednesday in JoCo

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, for a report of theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect and it was determined through investigation that the suspect had stolen approximately $75.00 in items. Joshua Andrew Winkler, 29, of Sedalia, was issued a municipal summons for Theft and released on scene.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO