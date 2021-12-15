On Recursive State Estimation for Linear State-Space Models Having Quantized Output Data
By Angel L. Cedeño, Ricardo Albornoz, Boris I. Godoy, Rodrigo Carvajal, Juan C. Agüero
In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state of a dynamic state-space system where the output is subject to quantization. We compare some classical approaches and a new development in the literature to obtain the filtering and smoothing distributions of the state conditioned to...
We introduce a novel framework for the classification of functional data supported on non-linear, and possibly random, manifold domains. The motivating application is the identification of subjects with Alzheimer's disease from their cortical surface geometry and associated cortical thickness map. The proposed model is based upon a reformulation of the classification problem into a regularized multivariate functional linear regression model. This allows us to adopt a direct approach to the estimation of the most discriminant direction while controlling for its complexity with appropriate differential regularization. Our approach does not require prior estimation of the covariance structure of the functional predictors, which is computationally not feasible in our application setting. We provide a theoretical analysis of the out-of-sample prediction error of the proposed model and explore the finite sample performance in a simulation setting. We apply the proposed method to a pooled dataset from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative and the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, and are able to estimate discriminant directions that capture both cortical geometric and thickness predictive features of Alzheimer's Disease, which are consistent with the existing neuroscience literature.
The use of Bayesian filtering has been widely used in mathematical finance, primarily in Stochastic Volatility models. They help in estimating unobserved latent variables from observed market data. This field saw huge developments in recent years, because of the increased computational power and increased research in the model parameter estimation and implied volatility theory. In this paper, we design a novel method to estimate underlying states (volatility and risk) from option prices using Bayesian filtering theory and Posterior Cramer-Rao Lower Bound (PCRLB), further using it for option price prediction. Several Bayesian filters like Extended Kalman Filter (EKF), Unscented Kalman Filter (UKF), Particle Filter (PF) are used for latent state estimation of Black-Scholes model under a GARCH model dynamics. We employ an Average and Best case switching strategy for adaptive state estimation of a non-linear, discrete-time state space model (SSM) like Black-Scholes, using PCRLB based performance measure to judge the best filter at each time step [1]. Since estimating closed-form solution of PCRLB is non-trivial, we employ a particle filter based approximation of PCRLB based on [2]. We test our proposed framework on option data from S$\&$P 500, estimating the underlying state from the real option price, and using it to estimate theoretical price of the option and forecasting future prices. Our proposed method performs much better than the individual applied filter used for estimating the underlying state and substantially improve forecasting capabilities.
State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
We demonstrate here a series of exact mappings between particular cases of four statistical physics models: equilibrium 1-dimensional lattice gas with nearest-neighbor repulsion, $(1+1)$-dimensional combinatorial heap of pieces, random walks on half-plane and totally asymmetric simple exclusion process (TASEP) in one dimension (1D). In particular, we show that generating function of a steady state of one-dimensional TASEP with open boundaries can be interpreted as a quotient of partition functions of 1D hard-core lattice gases with one adsorbing lattice site and negative fugacity. This result is based on the combination of (i) a representation of the steady-state TASEP configurations in terms of $(1+1)$-dimensional heaps of pieces and (ii) a theorem connecting the partition function of $(1+1)$-dimensional heaps of pieces with that of a single layer of pieces, which in this case is a 1D hard-core lattice gas.
For the Lagrange interpolation over a triangular domain, we propose an efficient algorithm to rigorously evaluate the interpolation error constant under the maximum norm by using the finite element method (FEM). In solving the optimization problem corresponding to the interpolation error constant, the maximum norm in the constraint condition is the most difficult part to process. To handle this difficulty, a novel method is proposed by combining the orthogonality of the interpolation associated to the Fujino--Morley FEM space and the convex-hull property of the Bernstein representation of functions in the FEM space. Numerical results for the lower and upper bounds of the interpolation error constant for triangles of various types are presented to verify the efficiency of the proposed method.
We consider a class of one dimensional vector Non-linear Schr$\ddot{o}$dinger Equation(NLSE) in an external complex potential with Balanced Loss-Gain(BLG) and Linear Coupling(LC) among the components of the Schr$\ddot{o}$dinger field. The solvability of the generic system is investigated for various combinations of time modulated LC and BLG terms, space-time dependent strength of the nonlinear interaction and complex potential. We use a non-unitary transformation followed by a reformulation of the differential equation in a new coordinate system to map the NLSE to solvable equations. Several physically motivated examples of exactly solvable systems are presented for various combinations of LC and BLG, external complex potential and nonlinear interaction. Exact localized nonlinear modes with spatially constant phase may be obtained for any real potential for which the corresponding linear Schr$\ddot{o}$dinger equation is solvable. A method based on supersymmetric quantum mechanics is devised to construct exact localized nonlinear modes for a class of complex potentials. The real superpotential corresponding to any exactly solved linear Schr$\ddot{o}$dinger equation may be used to find a complex-potential for which exact localized nonlinear modes for the NLSE can be obtained. The solutions with singular phases are obtained for a few complex potentials.
Using recently developed tools from space-adiabatic perturbation theory, in particular the construction of a non-equilibrium almost stationary state, we give a new proof that the Kubo formula for the Hall conductivity remains valid beyond the linear response regime. In particular, we prove that, in quantum Hall systems and Chern insulators, the transverse response current is quantized up to any order in the strength of the inducing electric field. The latter is introduced as a perturbation to a periodic, spectrally gapped equilibrium Hamiltonian by means of a linear potential; existing proofs of the exactness of Kubo formula rely instead on a time-dependent magnetic potential. The result applies to both continuum and discrete crystalline systems modelling the quantum (anomalous) Hall effect.
We extend the "boundary-to-bound" (B2B) correspondence to incorporate radiative as well as conservative radiation-reaction effects. We start by deriving a map between the total change in observables due to gravitational wave emission during hyperbolic-like motion and in one period of an elliptic-like orbit, which is valid in the adiabatic expansion for non-spinning as well as aligned-spin configurations. We also discuss the inverse problem of extracting the associated fluxes from scattering data. Afterwards we demonstrate, to all orders in the Post-Minkowskian expansion, the link between the radiated energy and the ultraviolet pole in the radial action in dimensional regularization due to tail effects. This implies, as expected, that the B2B correspondence for the conservative sector remains unchanged for local-in-time radiation-reaction tail effects with generic orbits. As a side product, this allows us to read off the energy flux from the associated pole in the tail Hamiltonian. We show that the B2B map also holds for non-local-in-time terms, but only in the large-eccentricity limit. Remarkably, we find that all of the trademark logarithmic contributions to the radial action map unscathed between generic unbound and bound motion. However, unlike logarithms, other terms due to non-local effects do not transition smoothly to quasi-circular orbits. We conclude with a discussion on these non-local pieces. Several checks of the B2B dictionary are displayed using state-of-the-art knowledge in Post-Newtonian/Minkowskian theory.
Univariate and multivariate general linear regression models, subject to linear inequality constraints, arise in many scientific applications. The linear inequality restrictions on model parameters are often available from phenomenological knowledge and motivated by machine learning applications of high-consequence engineering systems (Agrell, 2019; Veiga and Marrel, 2012). Some studies on the multiple linear models consider known linear combinations of the regression coefficient parameters restricted between upper and lower bounds. In the present paper, we consider both univariate and multivariate general linear models subjected to this kind of linear restrictions. So far, research on univariate cases based on Bayesian methods is all under the condition that the coefficient matrix of the linear restrictions is a square matrix of full rank. This condition is not, however, always feasible. Another difficulty arises at the estimation step by implementing the Gibbs algorithm, which exhibits, in most cases, slow convergence. This paper presents a Bayesian method to estimate the regression parameters when the matrix of the constraints providing the set of linear inequality restrictions undergoes no condition. For the multivariate case, our Bayesian method estimates the regression parameters when the number of the constrains is less than the number of the regression coefficients in each multiple linear models. We examine the efficiency of our Bayesian method through simulation studies for both univariate and multivariate regressions. After that, we illustrate that the convergence of our algorithm is relatively faster than the previous methods. Finally, we use our approach to analyze two real datasets.
In this paper, a distributed model predictive controller (MPC) is developed for the control of distributed dynamic systems with bounded dynamic couplings subject to state constraints, coupling state constraints and input constraints. For linear dynamics, dynamic couplings can be bounded due to coupling constraints. In the proposed control scheme, all subsystems solve their respective local optimization problem in parallel requiring only neighbor-to-neighbor communication. Consistency constraints, which ensure that a subsystem's actual state trajectory remains in the neighborhood of its previously communicated reference trajectory, are employed to bound the uncertainties resulting from the simultaneous evaluation of the local optimization problems. The disturbances caused by these uncertainties are handled with a robust tube-based MPC approach. Due to the bounded dynamic couplings among the subsystems, an iterative procedure can be invoked to overcome the restrictions on the degrees of freedom of the local optimization problems caused by the consistency constraints. In the end, the controller design procedure is illustrated with an analytically tractable example, and the algorithm's applicability is demonstrated with a simulation.
We consider the problem of signal estimation in generalized linear models defined via rotationally invariant design matrices. Since these matrices can have an arbitrary spectral distribution, this model is well suited to capture complex correlation structures which often arise in applications. We propose a novel family of approximate message passing (AMP) algorithms for signal estimation, and rigorously characterize their performance in the high-dimensional limit via a state evolution recursion. Assuming knowledge of the design matrix spectrum, our rotationally invariant AMP has complexity of the same order as the existing AMP for Gaussian matrices; it also recovers the existing AMP as a special case. Numerical results showcase a performance close to Vector AMP (which is conjectured to be Bayes-optimal in some settings), but obtained with a much lower complexity, as the proposed algorithm does not require a computationally expensive singular value decomposition.
This paper investigates scheduling policies for file retrieval in linear storage devices, such as magnetic tapes. Tapes are the technology of choice for long-term storage in data centers due to their low cost per capacity, reliability, and data security. While scheduling problems associated with data retrieval in tapes are classical, existing works focus on more straightforward heuristic approaches due to limited computational times imposed by standard tape specifications. Our first contribution is a theoretical investigation of three standard policies, presenting their worst-case performance and special cases of practical relevance for which they are optimal. Next, we show that the problem is polynomially solvable via two interleaved recursive models, albeit with high computational complexity. We leverage our previous results to develop two new scheduling policies with constant-ratio performance and low computational cost. Finally, we investigate properties associated with the online variant of the problem, presenting a new constant-factor competitive algorithm. Our numerical analysis on synthetic and real-world tapes from an industry partner provides insights into dataset configurations where each policy is more effective, which is of relevance to data center managers. In particular, our new best-performing policy is practical for large datasets and significantly improves upon standard algorithms in the area.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
Data gathering operations in remote locations often rely on relay drones, which collect, store and deliver transmitted information to a ground control station. The probability of the ground control station successfully reconstructing the gathered data can be increased if random linear coding (RLC) is used, especially when feedback channels between the drones and the transmitter are not available. RLC decoding can be complemented by partial packet recovery (PPR), which utilizes sparse recovery principles to repair erroneously received data before RLC decoding takes place. We explain that the spark of the transpose of the parity-check matrix of the linear code, that is, the smallest number of linearly-dependent columns of the matrix, influences the effectiveness of PPR. We formulate a spark optimization problem and obtain code designs that achieve a gain over PPR-assisted RLC, in terms of the probability that the ground control station will decode the delivered data.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Bernard Benson, Edward Brown, Stefano Bonasera, Giacomo Acciarini, Jorge A. Pérez-Hernández, Eric Sutton, Moriba K. Jah, Christopher Bridges, Meng Jin, Atılım Güneş Baydin. Solar radio flux along with geomagnetic indices are important indicators of solar activity and its effects. Extreme solar events such as...
This paper introduces a simple and tractable sieve estimation of semiparametric conditional factor models with latent factors. We establish large-$N$-asymptotic properties of the estimators and the tests without requiring large $T$. We also develop a simple bootstrap procedure for conducting inference about the conditional pricing errors as well as the shapes of the factor loadings functions. These results enable us to estimate conditional factor structure of a large set of individual assets by utilizing arbitrary nonlinear functions of a number of characteristics without the need to pre-specify the factors, while allowing us to disentangle the characteristics' role in capturing factor betas from alphas (i.e., undiversifiable risk from mispricing). We apply these methods to the cross-section of individual U.S. stock returns and find strong evidence of large nonzero pricing errors that combine to produce arbitrage portfolios with Sharpe ratios above 3.
Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
