The McDonald's Corporation has just announced plans to launch a new global diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative that will help lower the barrier to entry for potential franchisee owners belonging to traditionally underrepresented groups, the company announced in a press release. McDonald's has acknowledged that the high upfront costs of opening a franchise may be a deterrent for many potential franchisees, especially those who face socio-economic challenges. Therefore, the company plans to work with its partners to increase access to financing, as well as lower restrictions on some of its upfront equity requirements.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO