Gonzalez will be the first bench coach in four seasons under manager Brandon Hyde. From 2011-2016, Gonzalez was the manager of the Braves after spending four seasons managing the Marlins. He led Atlanta to two playoff appearances and one division title, which came in 2013. However, the Braves couldn’t make it out of the Divisional Round, as they fell to the Dodgers in four games. The following season, the Braves failed to finish above .500, which eventually led to them blowing things up and the end of Gonzalez’s tenure in Atlanta.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO