Weekly data shows that Kay County has seen 125 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. According to the Kay County Health Department, the county’s seen an overall total of 7,916 COVID-19 cases. 55.2% of the county’s population age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 83.2% of the population that’s age 65 and up has received one dose of the vaccine. As of December 8, 46.9% of the county’s population age 12 and up is fully vaccinated.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO