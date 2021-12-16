Commentary: Sinclair Lewis' fiery 1935 novel about a fascist coup is disturbingly prophetic

The wind is warm as it rustles the great bank of yellow reeds on the riverside. They susurrate, whispering to each other, nodding and weaving their delicate heads together like lovers. The breeze brings with it the dark scent of black earth, rotting vegetation, sharp-smelling manure and, above this, as if from some distant place, a clean dry smell of sand. The desert lies just beyond a band of brilliant green that bounds each side of the river, dry stony mountains and endless sand dunes the only threat of a world beyond this narrow paradise.
