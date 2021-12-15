ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Predictive Online Transient Stability Assessment with Hierarchical Generative Adversarial Networks

By Rui Ma, Sara Eftekharnejad, Chen Zhong, Mustafa Cenk Gursoy
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Online transient stability assessment (TSA) is essential for secure and stable power system operations. The growing number of Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs) brings about massive sources of data that can enhance online TSA. However, conventional data-driven methods require large amounts of transient data to...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Predicting the Travel Distance of Patients to Access Healthcare using Deep Neural Networks

Objective: Improving geographical access remains a key issue in determining the sufficiency of regional medical resources during health policy design. However, patient choices can be the result of the complex interactivity of various factors. The aim of this study is to propose a deep neural network approach to model the complex decision of patient choice in travel distance to access care, which is an important indicator for policymaking in allocating resources. Method: We used the 4-year nationwide insurance data of Taiwan and accumulated the possible features discussed in earlier literature. This study proposes the use of a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based framework to make predictions. The model performance was tested against other machine learning methods. The proposed framework was further interpreted using Integrated Gradients (IG) to analyze the feature weights. Results: We successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of using a CNN-based framework to predict the travel distance of patients, achieving an accuracy of 0.968, AUC of 0.969, sensitivity of 0.960, and specificity of 0.989. The CNN-based framework outperformed all other methods. In this research, the IG weights are potentially explainable; however, the relationship does not correspond to known indicators in public health, similar to common consensus. Conclusions: Our results demonstrate the feasibility of the deep learning-based travel distance prediction model. It has the potential to guide policymaking in resource allocation.
TRAVEL
arxiv.org

A Deep-Learning Intelligent System Incorporating Data Augmentation for Short-Term Voltage Stability Assessment of Power Systems

Facing the difficulty of expensive and trivial data collection and annotation, how to make a deep learning-based short-term voltage stability assessment (STVSA) model work well on a small training dataset is a challenging and urgent problem. Although a big enough dataset can be directly generated by contingency simulation, this data generation process is usually cumbersome and inefficient; while data augmentation provides a low-cost and efficient way to artificially inflate the representative and diversified training datasets with label preserving transformations. In this respect, this paper proposes a novel deep-learning intelligent system incorporating data augmentation for STVSA of power systems. First, due to the unavailability of reliable quantitative criteria to judge the stability status for a specific power system, semi-supervised cluster learning is leveraged to obtain labeled samples in an original small dataset. Second, to make deep learning applicable to the small dataset, conditional least squares generative adversarial networks (LSGAN)-based data augmentation is introduced to expand the original dataset via artificially creating additional valid samples. Third, to extract temporal dependencies from the post-disturbance dynamic trajectories of a system, a bi-directional gated recurrent unit with attention mechanism based assessment model is established, which bi-directionally learns the significant time dependencies and automatically allocates attention weights. The test results demonstrate the presented approach manages to achieve better accuracy and a faster response time with original small datasets. Besides classification accuracy, this work employs statistical measures to comprehensively examine the performance of the proposal.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SSAGCN: Social Soft Attention Graph Convolution Network for Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction

Pedestrian trajectory prediction is an important technique of autonomous driving, which has become a research hot-spot in recent years. Previous methods mainly rely on the position relationship of pedestrians to model social interaction, which is obviously not enough to represent the complex cases in real situations. In addition, most of existing work usually introduce the scene interaction module as an independent branch and embed the social interaction features in the process of trajectory generation, rather than simultaneously carrying out the social interaction and scene interaction, which may undermine the rationality of trajectory prediction. In this paper, we propose one new prediction model named Social Soft Attention Graph Convolution Network (SSAGCN) which aims to simultaneously handle social interactions among pedestrians and scene interactions between pedestrians and environments. In detail, when modeling social interaction, we propose a new \emph{social soft attention function}, which fully considers various interaction factors among pedestrians. And it can distinguish the influence of pedestrians around the agent based on different factors under various situations. For the physical interaction, we propose one new \emph{sequential scene sharing mechanism}. The influence of the scene on one agent at each moment can be shared with other neighbors through social soft attention, therefore the influence of the scene is expanded both in spatial and temporal dimension. With the help of these improvements, we successfully obtain socially and physically acceptable predicted trajectories. The experiments on public available datasets prove the effectiveness of SSAGCN and have achieved state-of-the-art results.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Transient#Data Reduction#Phasor Measurement Units#Gan#Ieee#Control#Sy
arxiv.org

Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Generative Adversarial Networks for Labeled Data Creation for Structural Damage Detection

There has been a drastic progression in the field of Data Science in the last few decades and other disciplines have been continuously benefitting from it. Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is one of those fields that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) such as Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) algorithms for condition assessment of civil structures based on the collected data. The ML and DL methods require plenty of data for training procedures; however, in SHM, data collection from civil structures is very exhaustive; particularly getting useful data (damage associated data) can be very challenging. This paper uses 1-D Wasserstein Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks using Gradient Penalty (1-D WDCGAN-GP) for synthetic labeled vibration data generation. Then, implements structural damage detection on different levels of synthetically enhanced vibration datasets by using 1-D Deep Convolutional Neural Network (1-D DCNN). The damage detection results show that the 1-D WDCGAN-GP can be successfully utilized to tackle data scarcity in vibration-based damage diagnostics of civil structures. Keywords: Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), Structural Damage Diagnostics, Structural Damage Detection, 1-D Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (1-D DCNN), 1-D Generative Adversarial Networks (1-D GAN), Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks (DCGAN), Wasserstein Generative Adversarial Networks with Gradient Penalty (WGAN-GP)
HEALTH
arxiv.org

PARL: Enhancing Diversity of Ensemble Networks to Resist Adversarial Attacks via Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss Function

The security of Deep Learning classifiers is a critical field of study because of the existence of adversarial attacks. Such attacks usually rely on the principle of transferability, where an adversarial example crafted on a surrogate classifier tends to mislead the target classifier trained on the same dataset even if both classifiers have quite different architecture. Ensemble methods against adversarial attacks demonstrate that an adversarial example is less likely to mislead multiple classifiers in an ensemble having diverse decision boundaries. However, recent ensemble methods have either been shown to be vulnerable to stronger adversaries or shown to lack an end-to-end evaluation. This paper attempts to develop a new ensemble methodology that constructs multiple diverse classifiers using a Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss (PARL) function during the training procedure. PARL utilizes gradients of each layer with respect to input in every classifier within the ensemble simultaneously. The proposed training procedure enables PARL to achieve higher robustness against black-box transfer attacks compared to previous ensemble methods without adversely affecting the accuracy of clean examples. We also evaluate the robustness in the presence of white-box attacks, where adversarial examples are crafted using parameters of the target classifier. We present extensive experiments using standard image classification datasets like CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 trained using standard ResNet20 classifier against state-of-the-art adversarial attacks to demonstrate the robustness of the proposed ensemble methodology.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adversarial Machine Learning In Network Intrusion Detection Domain: A Systematic Review

Due to their massive success in various domains, deep learning techniques are increasingly used to design network intrusion detection solutions that detect and mitigate unknown and known attacks with high accuracy detection rates and minimal feature engineering. However, it has been found that deep learning models are vulnerable to data instances that can mislead the model to make incorrect classification decisions so-called (adversarial examples). Such vulnerability allows attackers to target NIDSs by adding small crafty perturbations to the malicious traffic to evade detection and disrupt the system's critical functionalities. The problem of deep adversarial learning has been extensively studied in the computer vision domain; however, it is still an area of open research in network security applications. Therefore, this survey explores the researches that employ different aspects of adversarial machine learning in the area of network intrusion detection in order to provide directions for potential solutions. First, the surveyed studies are categorized based on their contribution to generating adversarial examples, evaluating the robustness of ML-based NIDs towards adversarial examples, and defending these models against such attacks. Second, we highlight the characteristics identified in the surveyed research. Furthermore, we discuss the applicability of the existing generic adversarial attacks for the NIDS domain, the feasibility of launching the proposed attacks in real-world scenarios, and the limitations of the existing mitigation solutions.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Feature Statistics Mixing Regularization for Generative Adversarial Networks

In generative adversarial networks, improving discriminators is one of the key components for generation performance. As image classifiers are biased toward texture and debiasing improves accuracy, we investigate 1) if the discriminators are biased, and 2) if debiasing the discriminators will improve generation performance. Indeed, we find empirical evidence that the discriminators are sensitive to the style (\e.g., texture and color) of images. As a remedy, we propose feature statistics mixing regularization (FSMR) that encourages the discriminator's prediction to be invariant to the styles of input images. Specifically, we generate a mixed feature of an original and a reference image in the discriminator's feature space and we apply regularization so that the prediction for the mixed feature is consistent with the prediction for the original image. We conduct extensive experiments to demonstrate that our regularization leads to reduced sensitivity to style and consistently improves the performance of various GAN architectures on nine datasets. In addition, adding FSMR to recently-proposed augmentation-based GAN methods further improves image quality. Code will be publicly available online for the research community.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatial Graph Convolutional Neural Network via Structured Subdomain Adaptation and Domain Adversarial Learning for Bearing Fault Diagnosis

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) has shown remarkable results in bearing fault diagnosis under changing working conditions in recent years. However, most UDA methods do not consider the geometric structure of the data. Furthermore, the global domain adaptation technique is commonly applied, which ignores the relation between subdomains. This paper addresses mentioned challenges by presenting the novel deep subdomain adaptation graph convolution neural network (DSAGCN), which has two key characteristics: First, graph convolution neural network (GCNN) is employed to model the structure of data. Second, adversarial domain adaptation and local maximum mean discrepancy (LMMD) methods are applied concurrently to align the subdomain's distribution and reduce structure discrepancy between relevant subdomains and global domains. CWRU and Paderborn bearing datasets are used to validate the DSAGCN method's efficiency and superiority between comparison models. The experimental results demonstrate the significance of aligning structured subdomains along with domain adaptation methods to obtain an accurate data-driven model in unsupervised fault diagnosis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MedAttacker: Exploring Black-Box Adversarial Attacks on Risk Prediction Models in Healthcare

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have been broadly adopted in health risk prediction to provide healthcare diagnoses and treatments. To evaluate their robustness, existing research conducts adversarial attacks in the white/gray-box setting where model parameters are accessible. However, a more realistic black-box adversarial attack is ignored even though most real-world models are trained with private data and released as black-box services on the cloud. To fill this gap, we propose the first black-box adversarial attack method against health risk prediction models named MedAttacker to investigate their vulnerability. MedAttacker addresses the challenges brought by EHR data via two steps: hierarchical position selection which selects the attacked positions in a reinforcement learning (RL) framework and substitute selection which identifies substitute with a score-based principle. Particularly, by considering the temporal context inside EHRs, it initializes its RL position selection policy by using the contribution score of each visit and the saliency score of each code, which can be well integrated with the deterministic substitute selection process decided by the score changes. In experiments, MedAttacker consistently achieves the highest average success rate and even outperforms a recent white-box EHR adversarial attack technique in certain cases when attacking three advanced health risk prediction models in the black-box setting across multiple real-world datasets. In addition, based on the experiment results we include a discussion on defending EHR adversarial attacks.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Uncertainty, Edge, and Reverse-Attention Guided Generative Adversarial Network for Automatic Building Detection in Remotely Sensed Images

Despite recent advances in deep-learning based semantic segmentation, automatic building detection from remotely sensed imagery is still a challenging problem owing to large variability in the appearance of buildings across the globe. The errors occur mostly around the boundaries of the building footprints, in shadow areas, and when detecting buildings whose exterior surfaces have reflectivity properties that are very similar to those of the surrounding regions. To overcome these problems, we propose a generative adversarial network based segmentation framework with uncertainty attention unit and refinement module embedded in the generator. The refinement module, composed of edge and reverse attention units, is designed to refine the predicted building map. The edge attention enhances the boundary features to estimate building boundaries with greater precision, and the reverse attention allows the network to explore the features missing in the previously estimated regions. The uncertainty attention unit assists the network in resolving uncertainties in classification. As a measure of the power of our approach, as of December 4, 2021, it ranks at the second place on DeepGlobe's public leaderboard despite the fact that main focus of our approach -- refinement of the building edges -- does not align exactly with the metrics used for leaderboard rankings. Our overall F1-score on DeepGlobe's challenging dataset is 0.745. We also report improvements on the previous-best results for the challenging INRIA Validation Dataset for which our network achieves an overall IoU of 81.28% and an overall accuracy of 97.03%. Along the same lines, for the official INRIA Test Dataset, our network scores 77.86% and 96.41% in overall IoU and accuracy.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Scheduling Algorithms for Hierarchical Fog Networks

Fog computing brings the functionality of the cloud near the edge of the network with the help of fog devices/micro data centers ($mdcs$). Job scheduling in such systems is a complex problem due to the hierarchical and geo-distributed nature of fog devices. We propose two fog scheduling algorithms, named $FiFSA$ (Hierarchical $Fi$rst $F$og $S$cheduling $A$lgorithm) and $EFSA$ ( Hierarchical $E$lected $F$og $S$cheduling $A$lgorithm). We consider a hierarchical model of fog devices, where the computation power of fog devices present in higher tiers is greater than those present in lower tiers. However, the higher tier fog devices are located at greater physical distance from data generation sources as compared to lower tier fog devices. Jobs with varying granularity and cpu requirements have been considered. In general, jobs with modest cpu requirements are scheduled on lower tier fog devices, and jobs with larger cpu requirements are scheduled on higher tier fog devices or the cloud data center $(cdc)$. The performance of $FiFSA$ and $EFSA$ has been evaluated using a real life workload trace on various simulated fog hierarchies as well as on a prototype testbed. Employing $FiFSA$ offers an average improvement of 27% and 57.9% in total completion time and an improvement of 32% and 61% in cost as compared to Longest Time First ($LTF$) and cloud-only ($cdc-only$) scheduling algorithms, respectively. Employing $EFSA$ offers an average improvement of 48% and 70% in total completion time and an improvement of 52% and 72% in cost as compared to $LTF$ and $cdc-only$ respectively.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Test-Case Generation for Finding Neural Network Bugs

Mohammad Rezaalipour (1), Carlo A. Furia (1) ((1) Software Institute, USI Università della Svizzera italiana) As neural networks are increasingly included as core components of safety-critical systems, developing effective testing techniques specialized for them becomes crucial. The bulk of the research has focused on testing neural-network models (for instance, their robustness and reliability as classifiers). But neural-network models are defined by writing programs (usually written in a programming language like Python), and there is growing evidence that these neural-network programs often have bugs. Thus, being able to effectively test neural-network programs is instrumental to their dependability.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Edge-Enhanced Dual Discriminator Generative Adversarial Network for Fast MRI with Parallel Imaging Using Multi-view Information

Jiahao Huang, Weiping Ding, Jun Lv, Jingwen Yang, Hao Dong, Javier Del Ser, Jun Xia, Tiaojuan Ren, Stephen Wong, Guang Yang. In clinical medicine, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is one of the most important tools for diagnosis, triage, prognosis, and treatment planning. However, MRI suffers from an inherent slow data acquisition process because data is collected sequentially in k-space. In recent years, most MRI reconstruction methods proposed in the literature focus on holistic image reconstruction rather than enhancing the edge information. This work steps aside this general trend by elaborating on the enhancement of edge information. Specifically, we introduce a novel parallel imaging coupled dual discriminator generative adversarial network (PIDD-GAN) for fast multi-channel MRI reconstruction by incorporating multi-view information. The dual discriminator design aims to improve the edge information in MRI reconstruction. One discriminator is used for holistic image reconstruction, whereas the other one is responsible for enhancing edge information. An improved U-Net with local and global residual learning is proposed for the generator. Frequency channel attention blocks (FCA Blocks) are embedded in the generator for incorporating attention mechanisms. Content loss is introduced to train the generator for better reconstruction quality. We performed comprehensive experiments on Calgary-Campinas public brain MR dataset and compared our method with state-of-the-art MRI reconstruction methods. Ablation studies of residual learning were conducted on the MICCAI13 dataset to validate the proposed modules. Results show that our PIDD-GAN provides high-quality reconstructed MR images, with well-preserved edge information. The time of single-image reconstruction is below 5ms, which meets the demand of faster processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Compensating trajectory bias for unsupervised patient stratification using adversarial recurrent neural networks

Avelino Javer, Owen Parsons, Oliver Carr, Janie Baxter, Christian Diedrich, Eren Elçi, Steffen Schaper, Katrin Coboeken, Robert Dürichen. Electronic healthcare records are an important source of information which can be used in patient stratification to discover novel disease phenotypes. However, they can be challenging to work with as data is often sparse and irregularly sampled. One approach to solve these limitations is learning dense embeddings that represent individual patient trajectories using a recurrent neural network autoencoder (RNN-AE). This process can be susceptible to unwanted data biases. We show that patient embeddings and clusters using previously proposed RNN-AE models might be impacted by a trajectory bias, meaning that results are dominated by the amount of data contained in each patients trajectory, instead of clinically relevant details. We investigate this bias on 2 datasets (from different hospitals) and 2 disease areas as well as using different parts of the patient trajectory. Our results using 2 previously published baseline methods indicate a particularly strong bias in case of an event-to-end trajectory. We present a method that can overcome this issue using an adversarial training scheme on top of a RNN-AE. Our results show that our approach can reduce the trajectory bias in all cases.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

On the Impact of Hard Adversarial Instances on Overfitting in Adversarial Training

Adversarial training is a popular method to robustify models against adversarial attacks. However, it exhibits much more severe overfitting than training on clean inputs. In this work, we investigate this phenomenon from the perspective of training instances, i.e., training input-target pairs. Based on a quantitative metric measuring instances' difficulty, we analyze the model's behavior on training instances of different difficulty levels. This lets us show that the decay in generalization performance of adversarial training is a result of the model's attempt to fit hard adversarial instances. We theoretically verify our observations for both linear and general nonlinear models, proving that models trained on hard instances have worse generalization performance than ones trained on easy instances. Furthermore, we prove that the difference in the generalization gap between models trained by instances of different difficulty levels increases with the size of the adversarial budget. Finally, we conduct case studies on methods mitigating adversarial overfitting in several scenarios. Our analysis shows that methods successfully mitigating adversarial overfitting all avoid fitting hard adversarial instances, while ones fitting hard adversarial instances do not achieve true robustness.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
arxiv.org

A prediction-based approach for online dynamic radiotherapy scheduling

Patient scheduling is a difficult task as it involves dealing with stochastic factors such as an unknown arrival flow of patients. Scheduling radiotherapy treatments for cancer patients faces a similar problem. Curative patients need to start their treatment within the recommended deadlines, i.e., 14 or 28 days after their admission while reserving treatment capacity for palliative patients who require urgent treatments within 1 to 3 days after their admission. Most cancer centers solve the problem by reserving a fixed number of treatment slots for emergency patients. However, this flat-reservation approach is not ideal and can cause overdue treatments for emergency patients on some days while not fully exploiting treatment capacity on some other days, which also leads to delaying treatment for curative patients. This problem is especially severe in large and crowded hospitals. In this paper, we propose a prediction-based approach for online dynamic radiotherapy scheduling. An offline problem where all future patient arrivals are known in advance is solved to optimality using Integer Programming. A regression model is then trained to recognize the links between patients' arrival patterns and their ideal waiting time. The trained regression model is then embedded in a prediction-based approach that schedules a patient based on their characteristics and the present state of the calendar. The numerical results show that our prediction-based approach efficiently prevents overdue treatments for emergency patients while maintaining a good waiting time compared to other scheduling approaches based on a flat-reservation policy.
HEALTH

