Magic Immersive reviewed by Frank Meccia

The Lincoln Park Conservatory becomes the backdrop for the audience’s “voyage through Illyria” during Midsommer Flight’s “Twelfth Night: An Immersive Journey”, adapted from William Shakespeare. This show is unique with its creative staging, using the backdrop of Chicago’s acclaimed botanical venue. As the audience traverses from one room to the next, we get to experience many of the highlights of Shakespeare’s original tale, including interfacing with the many characters that he once created. In the course of the performance, we also get to behold the live plants that populate the pathways as well as the seasonal decorations that celebrate the warmth of the holidays. In addition, today’s script has been tailored to suit the immersive experience and supplemented with additional text plus original music. Being at the Conservatory cleverly takes us back in time to a long bygone and magical era and gives us the opportunity to appreciate the importance of love and friendship during the Christmas season and throughout the year, minus modern-day contrivances. What I liked most about the show was the energy that the actors put into it. They were excellent in their mastery of Shakespearean English, and their body language was intense and fluid. The actors and musicians were busily frolicking and seemed happy. But how happy was the audience? In my opinion, despite the best of intentions, the production did not live up to its lofty promise. For many reasons (which I have yet to explain), the Lincoln Park Conservatory is the wrong venue for this show.

