Business

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest rates from the record...

ktvz.com

