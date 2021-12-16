ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty: One year after the first vaccine

wgnradio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International...

wgnradio.com

CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
WITN

One year after first dose, doctors reflect on COVID vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Dec. 14th, 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. Now, a year later, more than 450 million shots have been given out. Sandra Lindsay, a nurse for Northwell Health on Long Island, was the recipient of the first dose. New York was...
GREENVILLE, NC
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

CDC advises that people do not get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot

The COVID-19 vaccine has been politicized so badly by the former President that people are completely distrustful of the science that bought them to be. When you combine that level of cynicism with stories like this, it makes it that much more difficult for people to have faith in the medicine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

CDC Advisers To Revisit Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is planning to review the benefit and risk assessment for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is authorized by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration for anybody over the age of 18. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

J&J's COVID Vaccine on the Way Out?

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are recommended over Johnson & Johnson's for all adults, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said on Thursday. The ACIP voted 15-0 that either of the two mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. This interim recommendation applies to the vaccines both as a primary series and a booster dose. Previously, the committee had no preferential recommendation for any COVID vaccine.
INDUSTRY
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER

