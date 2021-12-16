ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s largest conglomerate, Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), has limited options and little time to fight off hostile offers for stakes in some of its key companies, analysts told Reuters. GEA – a sprawling group of more than 100 companies where many own significant stakes...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
routesonline.com

Viva Air Increases Colombian Connectivity

The ULCC is launching 14 new domestic routes from next March as it seeks to take further market share from Avianca and LATAM Airlines Group. Five new cities will join Viva Air’s domestic network in Colombia during the first quarter of next year as the airline continues to expand its footprint in the Latin American country.
LIFESTYLE
kdal610.com

EU regulators okay with conditions $14.7 billion Veolia, Suez deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday French waste and water management company Veolia’s 13-billion-euro ($14.70 billion) tie-up with rival Suez conditional on the companies’ sales of assets to allay competition concerns. Reuters exclusively reported last week that the deal would receive the EU green...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gea#Colombian#Grupo Sura#Grupo Argos#Bogota#Reuters#Cementos Argos#Royal Group
AFP

Colombian Amazon: casualty of peace

In just a few minutes, an enormous century-year-old tree is felled by an electric saw in the middle of a protected national park. The giant collapses, sending a shockwave through the Colombian Amazon. Its executioner is a 40-year-old man with a scarf bound around his face. The purpose of the crime: to plant coca, used to make cocaine -- the only means of survival for many who dwell in the forests of Colombia's southern Guaviare region. "We do it out of necessity," the man told AFP on condition of anonymity because logging in the Serrania de La Macarena national park is a crime, as is growing coca. "If not, we find ourselves without food."
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

UBS looks to launch asset management joint venture with China Life - Reuters

UBS (UBS) and China Life sign a memorandum to set up the joint venture, subject to approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, one source told Reuters. UBS will hold a majority stake in the new venture. Its consideration to form this venture comes after a failed attempt...
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

India-based ride-hailing firm Ola secures $500M loan

India-based mobility platform Ola has raised $500 million in a loan from international institutional investors, which it has not named. In a statement, Ola says the loan issuance “received a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of approximately $1.5 billion.”. Founded in 2010, Ola’s platform serves users...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
US News and World Report

UK Watchdog Says Cellnex-CK Hutchison Tower Deal Raises Competition Concerns

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison may raise "significant competition concerns" and risked higher mobile charges. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that CK Hutchison should have sold its passive infrastructure...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Analysis-Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China stocks

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – As a long-running Sino-U.S. diplomatic spat threatens to force Chinese companies off American stock exchanges, global equity investors are assessing ways to retain or add exposure to the world’s second-biggest economy. Fund managers are planning or accelerating a shift out of Chinese American Depository...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

(Reuters) - General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Google’s Africa Investment Fund Backs Ugandan Bike-Hailing Startup Safeboda

Google has invested an undisclosed amount in Ugandan bike-hailing startup SafeBoda, according to reports on Thursday (Dec. 16), marking the tech giant’s first cash disbursement since Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, launched the Africa Investment Fund at Google for Africa in October. Google’s investment in SafeBoda will...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reuters

Brazil's Movida acquires fleet management company for $23 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental provider Movida Participacoes SA announced on Thursday it had acquired fleet management company Marbor Frotas Corporativas for 130 million reais ($22.91 million). The deal will add a fleet of 1,800 leased vehicles to Movida, with an average age of approximately 1.4 years, it...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy