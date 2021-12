While the feeder cattle contracts would like to rally too, the market isn’t able to move higher alongside the live cattle and lean hog contracts amid higher corn prices. The week’s doggish attitude is continuing well into Thursday’s market for feeder cattle futures, while the live cattle and lean hog contracts see a little more support amid a strong export report. That doesn’t mean the cash cattle market is seeing any better interest as there’s yet to be any more trade seen.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO