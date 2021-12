When it comes to slowing our world’s current slide into climate-caused calamities, Esri founder and CEO Jack Dangermond says, “It’s late in the day, but it’s not dark yet.” Dangermond has hope because hundreds of thousands of people around the world are already using advanced mapping and analysis to address problems, including corporations seeking a fix to stalled supply chains, governments looking to lessen the risks its residents face, and relief agencies working to help the most vulnerable among us. In this wide-ranging interview, he argues that global challenges such as COVID and climate change require a geographic approach to building new systems for understanding the world.

