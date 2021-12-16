HomeBinder and Thumbtack partnership to expand homeowner access to home service professionals nationwide
BOSTON, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced a new integration with Thumbtack. The integration expands upon the more than 23,000 recommended service providers already listed in HomeBinder to provide consumers with access to...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0